Let's Give These Families a Home For Christmas
In the aftermath of Helene, people are still without shelter. Please consider a donation. EmergencyRV.org
9 hrs ago
•
Andrea Shaffer
1
1:40
3
Kelly White, Searching For Her Cousin Alena Ayers in Green Mountain NC 12/7/2024
America needs to elevate the voices of the unherd by highlighting how the people are being ignored by our government. Why aren't more government…
17 hrs ago
•
Andrea Shaffer
2
14:19
Video: NYT Finally Acknowledges Border Crisis
NYT crunches the numbers and finally realizes the millions of immigrants that have entered our country under the Biden administration surpasses all…
Dec 11
•
Andrea Shaffer
2
Public Service Announcement
Over the weekend, I was experiencing phone connectivity issues and was unable to access my X App as disturbing news unfolded and needs to be addressed.
Dec 10
•
Andrea Shaffer
1
Mountain City Parkdale Mills Plant Tennessee Closure
Will the globalists leave this community behind after facing substantial damage from Helene? Johnson County's Parkdale Mills facility announced a…
Dec 10
•
Andrea Shaffer
2
Recap on States Impacted By Hurricane Helene & Milton; Videos & Death Count
Who is benefiting from not providing an accurate assessment regarding the untold destruction and the countless unconfirmed deaths from Hurricane Helene?
Dec 9
•
Andrea Shaffer
12
2
North Carolina and Tennessee Helene Search & Recovery, And Solutions
As SAR teams with cadaver dogs still search for missing people; other people wonder if they will ever be able to rebuild on their land based on FEMA…
Dec 8
•
Andrea Shaffer
4
2
Hendersonville, Comprehensive Smart City Plan - What is The Future For Flood Survivors?
Why isn't funding going to some communities impacted by Helene? This past August The City of Hendersonville City Council approved a mult-community Smart…
Dec 5
•
Andrea Shaffer
5
North Carolina, Hendersonville Flooding From Hurricane Helene; Strategic Housing Plan Steering Committee
The Hendersonville Strategic Housing Plan Steering Committee held a meeting to discuss housing shortage and zoning permits but one was denied due to the…
Dec 4
•
Andrea Shaffer
4
3
November 2024
North Carolina Buncombe County Disaster Relief Homeowner Grant Program; Based on New FEMA Mitigation Standards
Everything you need to know about whether homeowners will be given grants to rebuild, reconstruct, relocate or have the option of selling their property…
Nov 19
•
Andrea Shaffer
3
1
