Andrea’s Newsletter

Home
Chat
Liberty
Archive
About
Let's Give These Families a Home For Christmas
In the aftermath of Helene, people are still without shelter. Please consider a donation. EmergencyRV.org
  
Andrea Shaffer
1:40
Private Property Rights, The Takings Clause; Backdoor Regulatory Capture and Hurricane Survivors
In light of recent Court rulings, recent floodplain rules, and property acquisition programs; a legal challenge is ripe for adjudication under eminent…
  
Andrea Shaffer
Private Property Rights, The Takings Clause; Backdoor Regulatory Capture and Hurricane Survivors
In light of recent Court rulings, recent floodplain rules, and property acquisition programs; a legal challenge is ripe for adjudication under eminent…
  
Andrea Shaffer
3
Kelly White, Searching For Her Cousin Alena Ayers in Green Mountain NC 12/7/2024
America needs to elevate the voices of the unherd by highlighting how the people are being ignored by our government. Why aren't more government…
  
Andrea Shaffer
14:19
Video: NYT Finally Acknowledges Border Crisis
NYT crunches the numbers and finally realizes the millions of immigrants that have entered our country under the Biden administration surpasses all…
  
Andrea Shaffer
Public Service Announcement
Over the weekend, I was experiencing phone connectivity issues and was unable to access my X App as disturbing news unfolded and needs to be addressed.
  
Andrea Shaffer
Mountain City Parkdale Mills Plant Tennessee Closure
Will the globalists leave this community behind after facing substantial damage from Helene? Johnson County's Parkdale Mills facility announced a…
  
Andrea Shaffer
Recap on States Impacted By Hurricane Helene & Milton; Videos & Death Count
Who is benefiting from not providing an accurate assessment regarding the untold destruction and the countless unconfirmed deaths from Hurricane Helene?
  
Andrea Shaffer
2
North Carolina and Tennessee Helene Search & Recovery, And Solutions
As SAR teams with cadaver dogs still search for missing people; other people wonder if they will ever be able to rebuild on their land based on FEMA…
  
Andrea Shaffer
2
Hendersonville, Comprehensive Smart City Plan - What is The Future For Flood Survivors?
Why isn't funding going to some communities impacted by Helene? This past August The City of Hendersonville City Council approved a mult-community Smart…
  
Andrea Shaffer
North Carolina, Hendersonville Flooding From Hurricane Helene; Strategic Housing Plan Steering Committee
The Hendersonville Strategic Housing Plan Steering Committee held a meeting to discuss housing shortage and zoning permits but one was denied due to the…
  
Andrea Shaffer
3

November 2024

© 2024 Andrea Shaffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture