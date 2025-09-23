On the Glenn Beck podcast today, English media personality Katie Hopkins revealed details of a police investigation that could potentially lead to her imprisonment. On August 5, 2025, Hopkins attended an interview under caution at Exeter Police Station, conducted by Devon and Cornwall Police. She stated she was threatened with arrest if she did not comply, describing the investigation as an "unlawful interference" with her right to freedom of expression under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the Human Rights Act 1998.

Hopkins asserted her intention to reserve her position for potential actions, including a formal complaint and a claim for damages against the police force. The investigation centers on Hopkins’ Instagram live comedy show, "Katie’s Arms," which she launched during the COVID-19 lockdowns to support people struggling with mental health. Described now in its current form as an "international community" where audiences opt in to join her for 30-minute Friday night sessions, Hopkins emphasized that the content is comedic, often self-deprecating, and not republished or uploaded elsewhere.

The specific issue arose from a joke she made about her epilepsy, which she claims was perceived to have caused offense, leading to the police inquiry. Hopkins clarified that the joke was at her own expense, humorously referencing her seizures and automatic weapons, and was delivered during a voluntary opt-in event, not a public broadcast.

Hopkins recounted the interview process, noting that she was questioned for over an hour by two officers from the Chief Inspector’s Division, which she described as the "big boys" of the police. She refused to answer their questions, responding with "no comment" and reading a prepared statement asserting that the investigation into her comedic speech was "ridiculous." She further alleged that one officer stopped the recording, an irregular action, and warned her that discussing the interview could be seen as prejudicial to her case, which Hopkins interpreted as a threat to silence her.

Expressing concern, Hopkins argued that the investigation reflects a broader issue with freedom of speech in the UK, particularly as she was on a stand-up comedy tour at the time and feared an arrest could disrupt her performances before large audiences. She chose to share her experience publicly in the U.S., where she believed she could speak freely without legal repercussions. Hopkins questioned the logic of criminalizing a joke made in a private, opt-in setting, emphasizing that attendees chose to participate in her comedy show.

Her case raises concerns about the balance between free expression and perceived offense, especially in light of recent UK debates over online speech laws, as highlighted by similar high-profile cases like that of comedian Graham Linehan.