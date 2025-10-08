In an era where the foundations of American democracy face unprecedented threats from within, the activities of Marxist revolutionaries like Onyesonwu Chatoyer, and others outlined in this article, exemplify a dangerous subversion of our current government system.

As a prominent figure in groups such as the All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (A-APRP), the Venceremos Brigade, the Black Alliance for Peace, and editor at Hood Communist, Chatoyer has repeatedly traveled to communist strongholds including Cuba (multiple times), Venezuela, Ghana, and Tanzania. These journeys, often as a representative of anti-imperialist organizations, allow her and her associates to receive ideological training and build networks with global revolutionary movements, only to import these subversive tactics back to U.S. soil.

By advocating for solidarity with regimes hostile to American interests, such as delivering speeches to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in 2022 or attending anti-U.S. imperialism conferences in Venezuela, Chatoyer and her comrades undermine democratic principles through calls for militant anti-imperialist movements, pan-African radicalism, and systemic overthrow. This unchecked freedom of movement poses a grave risk, enabling the infiltration of communist ideologies that erode our constitutional republic, foster division along racial and class lines, and threaten national security by aligning with entities like Cuba’s Henry Reeve Medical Brigade and projects honoring figures such as Assata Shakur. The following article delves into these travels and affiliations, revealing how such actions not only defy U.S. policies like the blockade on Cuba but actively work to destabilize our democratic institutions from the inside.

Chatoyer’s journeys to Venezuela, Ghana, and Tanzania were conducted as a representative of the All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (A-APRP), reflecting her commitment to pan-African solidarity and revolutionary organizing. In contrast, her repeated trips to Cuba involved representing both the A-APRP and the Venceremos Brigade, a longstanding solidarity delegation; during one such visit in 2022, she delivered a speech to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, highlighting her engagement with global anti-imperialist movements.

Onyesonwu Chatoyer’s extensive international engagements, including multiple trips to Cuba with the Venceremos Brigade and representations at anti-imperialism summits in Venezuela, alongside her roles in the A-APRP and National Network on Cuba (NNOC), underscore a pattern of Marxist activism that bridges global communist networks with U.S.-based subversion.

In an episode from six years ago of the communist podcast Anticonquista titled “Why African Revolutionaries Should Visit Cuba,” host Onyesonwu Chatoyer emphasized that African revolutionaries should travel to Cuba and demonstrate solidarity with the Cuban revolution. She shared her personal experience as a member of the Venceremos Brigade, a solidarity delegation to Cuba that has operated continuously for 50 years. Founded by youth organizers living in the United States, the brigade aims to express support for the Cuban revolution in opposition to the U.S. blockade, which has severely impacted Cuba’s economy. Beyond serving as an act of anti-imperialist solidarity, the initiative also advocates for the freedom of movement across borders, defying the restrictions imposed by imperial powers.

Chatoyer described the Cuba trip as an opportunity for solidarity, learning, and building connections with Cuba and its people, drawing lessons from the Cuban revolution itself. a journey she undertook for two weeks. She particularly urged African revolutionaries to visit Cuba due to the island nation’s longstanding and principled history of solidarity with Africa’s struggles for liberation.

Onyesonwu Chatoyer appeared on a March 2020 episode of the Anticonquista podcast. The episode was hosted by Ramiro Funez, a Honduran communist journalist and content creator who helped found ANTICONQUISTA and currently lives in Los Angeles, California. During the discussion, the host expressed gratitude for her contributions to the platform and her broader activism, welcoming her warmly to the conversation.

Chatoyer began by sharing details of her trip to Venezuela, which had taken place about two weeks prior. She attended the International World Meeting Against Imperialism, organized by the Venezuelan Socialist Party (PSUV). The event brought together delegates from struggling people’s organizations worldwide, including representatives from Africa, Central and South America, Europe, Canada, West Asia, and East Asia. Although she represented the United States, a role she disliked due to her residence there, the gathering included political parties, youth organizations, and labor unions. The primary purpose of the conference, which hosted over a thousand participants, was to formulate a comprehensive plan to combat imperialism in the 21st century, with a specific focus on U.S. or “Yankee” imperialism.

Chatoyer highlighted the consensus among attendees that U.S. imperialism represented the foremost global threat, contrasting this clarity with debates among some leftists in the United States who downplay its severity. Discussions centered on building solidarity with key targets of imperialism, such as Venezuela, Iran, and Bolivia. Additionally, the meeting emphasized strategies for organizing various sectors of oppressed societies; including youth, Indigenous people, African people, and women around the shared objective of anti-imperialism. Chatoyer expressed enthusiasm about the collaborative environment and the actionable insights gained from the event.

Onyesonwu Chatoyer On African Liberation in Latin America, March 2020 episode of the Anticonquista podcast.

In a segment from the three-hour episode of the “All Politics R Local” August 2025 podcast, host Jonathan A. Alston: educator and activist was launched in 2012 by lead host Zayid Muhammad (Baba Zayid Muhammad). The program has hosted guests discussing international solidarity, including themes aligned with Muhammad’s advocacy for Cuba and anti-imperialism, though Alston’s direct involvement in such episodes tends to focus more on local ties. Alston collaborates closely with Muhammad and other co-hosts like Bashir Akinyele, contributing to production and on-air discussions that emphasize grassroots activism and community empowerment in Newark. Alston also has a radio show, a hip-hop-infused political talk program based in Newark, New Jersey.

Co-host Zayid Muhammad posed a question to their special guest Onyesonwu Chatoyer, prompting her to discuss the significance of the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) and the urgency of Cuban solidarity efforts from a U.S. perspective, particularly in light of recent conversations involving figures like Manolo De Los Santos and the Venceremos Brigade.

Chatoyer, one of five elected co-chairs of the NNOC and its most recent addition from the previous fall’s annual meeting, expressed enthusiasm about joining comrades like Chris Duran; whom she first encountered through the Venceremos Brigade, noting his established activism reputation. She described the NNOC as a coalition of U.S.-based social justice organizations dedicated to opposing the U.S. government’s multifaceted assaults on the Cuban Revolution, including the economic blockade, the military occupation of Guantánamo Bay; which she labeled a concentration camp now detaining Haitian migrants alongside kidnapped Arab men for torture, and a propaganda campaign exemplified by Cuba’s placement on the U.S. State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism (SSOT).

Chatoyer contrasted this designation sharply with Cuba’s global contributions, emphasizing that through initiatives like the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade, Cuba dispatches doctors and solidarity aid worldwide rather than terrorists, drones, or bombs, while the U.S. has a documented history of funding far-right forces to destabilize Cuba and target its civilians. She explained the SSOT listing’s severe consequences, which further isolate Cuba from the global financial system, restricting access to banking, loans, and cash, thereby hindering the government’s ability to import essential goods and meet basic needs; resulting in shortages, long lines for gas and food, and other hardships that she attributed not to failures of socialism but to deliberate U.S. attacks on civilians over decades.

Positioning the NNOC’s work within this context, Chatoyer stressed its role in not only resisting these aggressions but also in recognizing the Cuban Revolution as a vanguard in the anti-imperialist struggle, surviving relentless U.S. attacks just 100 miles off Florida’s coast through socialist organization and serving as a vital example for U.S.-based justice movements.

Chatoyer advocated for direct engagement with Cuba through travel and learning to import revolutionary lessons back to the U.S., ultimately calling for the development of a mass, organized, militant, and disciplined anti-imperialist movement capable of contesting power against a Congress beholden to the ruling class rather than the people. She argued that only such a movement could enforce consequences on elected officials, Democrats and Republicans alike, if they fail to end the blockade or improve conditions, aligning with her revolutionary Pan-Africanist background that favors total systemic overthrow over incremental reforms, a sentiment echoed by fellow panelists who urged persistence in the fight.

In this August episode of the All Politics R Local, Marxist activist Obi Egbuna Jr., affiliated with the Venceremos Brigade, joined panel members to discuss a press conference honoring Assata Shakur and Pauline Lumumba. Egbuna highlighted a new healthcare initiative focused on Africa’s continent, emphasizing hands-on collaboration with Cuba’s medical efforts in countries such as Guinea-Bissau, Congo-Brazzaville, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Eritrea, Burkina Faso, and the broader Sahel region, including Mali and Niger, though he noted Niger currently lacks Cuban doctors.

Obi Egbuna Jr. is not explicitly documented as a formal member of the Venceremos Brigade (VB); however, he is affiliated with the group through collaborative activism, including speaking at events sponsored by the VB’s Bay Area chapter.

The project involves close coordination with the head of the Cuban medical brigade in Burkina Faso, who attended the event, as well as Enam Richardson, director of the Thomas Sankara Center in both Burkina Faso and Niger, to facilitate implementation. Egbuna underscored the significance of the gathering, pointing out the participation of descendants of prominent Black liberation figures: himself as the son of Obi Egbuna Sr., co-founder of the Black Panther Party in London and a key igniter of the Black Power movement; Bukar, son of Kwame Ture; Dr. Abeda, son of a distinguished SNCC alumnus and Black Power icon; and the daughter of Connie Tucker, often overlooked as the first African woman categorized as a political prisoner. He praised this assembly as a powerful example of continuing the struggle, rather than exploiting family legacies for personal gain, and contrasted it with instances where individuals build brands at the expense of their ancestors’ work without genuine commitment.

All Politics R Local Friday August 1, 2025 Marxist Obi Egbuna Venceemos Brigade.

All my independent research behind my in-depth articles are completely on my dime and costs money, please consider subscribing to my newsletter free or paid, or consider a one time donation to my buymeacoffee account. Any amount is truly appreciated.

Chris Duran of the Venceremos Brigade joined the All Politics R Local podcast and discussed the significance of the current moment for Cuba solidarity efforts.

Zayid Muhammad asked why this period holds particular importance for those involved in such activism, Duran expressed gratitude for the invitation, noting that the host, Baba Z, had initially encouraged him to join the Venceremos Brigade. He described the organization as the longest-standing Cuba solidarity group in the United States, established in 1969. As a member of the National Network on Cuba (NNOC), the brigade aligns with broader goals including ending the U.S. blockade on Cuba, promoting unrestricted travel, and closing the Guantanamo detention facility and military base.

Duran emphasized the brigade’s unique value among similar groups that travel to Cuba, highlighting its structured political education component. Participants learn about the Cuban Revolution, engage with various mass organizations, and interact with Cubans from diverse societal levels, encompassing politics, culture, and more. He stressed its importance for people of all ages, particularly youth, and noted the organization’s focus on fundraising to support participation, especially for Black and brown working-class individuals. The brigade maintains a local committee in New York and New Jersey to advance these efforts.

Shifting to local actions, Zayid inquired about the brigade’s perspective on community-level tasks and what solidarity should entail. Duran outlined promoting the cause through events and campaigns, such as advocating for Cuba’s removal from the SSOT list. He suggested community fundraising events to raise awareness, discuss Cuba-related issues, and combat stigmatization. Much of this work occurs through organizations like Build Unity, based in Jersey City, where Duran is involved.

Duran elaborated on Cuba’s longstanding support for U.S. organizers, political prisoners, and prisoners of war who were at the forefront of movements often romanticized today but not always actively defended in the present. He referenced the legacy of the Cuban Five, Cuban political activists imprisoned in the U.S., and their continued involvement in groups like ICAP (likely the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples), which collaborates with the Venceremos Brigade to facilitate solidarity work. ICAP’s president, he noted, was himself a former U.S. political prisoner.

Chris Duran, Venceremos Brigade & Cuba: All Politics R Local Aug 1st, 2025 Podcast

For perspective on the cast of characters from the All Politics R Local, Zayid Muhammad is heavily involved with the Malcolm X Commemoration Committee and a proud cub of the Black Panther Party. He is the New Jersey Strategist for Equal Justice USA, playing a key role in their Community based Violence Intervention support efforts.

In a WPFW special broadcast from four months ago commemorating the 100th birth of Malcolm X, guest Zayid Muhammad discussed the Malcolm X Commemoration Committee, noting that it is not specifically a centennial entity but one focused on ongoing remembrance, with the centennial aspect relevant only to the current year. He expressed profound honor, praise, and salute to Baba Herman Ferguson, whom he described as one of the founding fathers of the new African independence movement, a figure both he and host Nkechi Taifa knew and admired. Muhammad explained that Baba Herman had been involved in the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) alongside Malcolm X right up until Malcolm’s assassination on February 21, 1965.

As a radical educator, Herman worked to create spaces and initiatives that advanced Malcolm’s most revolutionary dimensions. This made him a target of the FBI’s COINTELPRO operations, particularly due to his role in developing the Jamaica Rifle and Pistol Association, a Black gun club that trained Black men and women in self-defense. Many of those trained individuals later joined the New York chapter of the Black Panther Party. Muhammad suggested that Herman was framed for conspiring to kill two civil rights leaders, describing it as one of the most absurd accusations he had encountered. In response, Herman opted for exile, spending nearly 30 years in Guyana, where he contributed as a soldier to building the country’s defense forces and its educational infrastructure.

Collaborations with figures like Obi Egbuna Jr. on initiatives tied to Cuban medical brigades in Africa, and discussions on podcasts like Anticonquista and “All Politics R Local,” promote revolutionary solidarity, urging African revolutionaries to learn from Cuba’s model while criticizing U.S. policies as imperialistic aggression. These activities contribute to the ongoing U.S. destabilization efforts today by these many groups.

By permitting these revolutionaries to travel abroad for training in anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist strategies, our democratic system is subverted as they return to organize militant movements, import radical ideologies, and challenge American sovereignty through grassroots activism, cultural projects, and calls for systemic overthrow. In light of these threats, we urge the Trump administration to launch a thorough investigation into groups like the A-APRP, Venceremos Brigade, NNOC, and their affiliates, scrutinizing the subversive impacts of their domestic and international activities to safeguard our republic.

