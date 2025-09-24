Disrupt. Dismantle, & Destroy These Organizations

Refuse Fascism is a radical left-wing organization devoted to promoting nationwide action to remove President Donald Trump and all officials associated with their administration from office on the grounds that they constitute a “fascist regime.” The group has been present at many Antifa radical-left demonstrations, and co-founder Sunsara Taylor has refused to condemn violent protest as a legitimate means of communicating the organization’s message. The group is an offshoot of the radical-left Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP).

Refuse Fascism protests have led to speculation that Antifa groups would launch a violent insurrection against the federal government. Refuse Fascism is not a registered organization, and as such, it does not release its funding and board member information.

The group is fiscally sponsored by the left-wing, anti-capitalist Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ). Refuse Fascism also solicits non-exempt donations through its website by way of PayPal, Venmo, and crowdfunding campaigns. AfGJ has numerous associations with the radical left, running efforts in defense of the de facto socialist dictatorship of Venezuela, publishing a defense of the North Korean regime, and taking actions on behalf of radical-left extremists including Leonard Peltier and Mumia Abu-Jamal. Alliance For Global Justice Tucson, AZ Tax-exempt since April 1999 EIN: 52-2094677.

Under this model, the AFGJ legally receives and manages the funds, meaning Refuse Fascism’s finances are incorporated into the AFGJ’s public filings. Latest tax filing shows revenue of $6.71 million. In its most current March 2024 tax filing, the Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ) reported a series of grants and awards distributed to various organizations, reflecting its commitment to supporting radical groups under the auspices of racial justice, human rights, movement building, and humanitarian aid.

Among the recipients, the Center for Nu Leadership on Urban Solutions in Brooklyn, NY, received $150,000 to advance racial justice initiatives. The East Bay Sanctuary Covenant in Berkeley, CA, was awarded $53,558 to support its human rights efforts.

The Peoples Forum in New York, NY, received two grants totaling $43,026, with $16,132 allocated for human rights and $26,894 for humanitarian aid. Motherful in Columbus, OH, was granted $5,000 for racial justice. The Tides Center in Los Angeles, CA, received $20,000 for similar efforts.

The Kensington Organizing Initiative LLC in Philadelphia, PA, was awarded $13,800 to bolster movement building. Additional human rights-focused grants included $8,500 to the Queer Food Fund in New York, NY; $12,000 to Operation Spring Plant in Oxford, NC; $9,200 to the Regenerative Agricultural Foundation in Minneapolis, MN; $30,000 to Community Initiatives in Oakland, CA; and $5,000 to UTOPIA Washington in Kent, WA.

According to the filing, and a requirement of a 501(c)(3) entity, the above organizations were listed among the recipients, alongside nine other organizations, demonstrating AFGJ’s broad support for numerous advocacy groups. All grants were provided in cash to further the missions of these organizations.

The Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ), as the fiscal sponsor for 130 projects, plays a pivotal role in supporting anti-fascist organized movements across the United States. AFGJ witnesses and bolsters these often violent revolutionary protests, inspired by the creative responses of comrades to challenge the State.

Acting as the accounting backbone for other similar mission driven revolutionary organizations, AFGJ manages critical administrative tasks such as processing donations, filing taxes, producing IRS donation letters, handling payroll and health insurance, and maintaining bookkeeping records for its projects.

Despite facing significant risks, including supporting anti-fascist organizations, supporting accused anti-Semitism entities backing Palestine, and legal threats for sponsoring events that often turn violent, AFGJ remains active.

The organization proudly supports a diverse array of initiatives, including migrant and comrade bail funds, rapid response networks, poor people’s organizing, Palestinian rights, international solidarity, and material aid campaigns.

Committed to taking risks, AFGJ vows to continue sponsoring groups that others shy away from, ensuring that revolutionary comrades have the necessary structure and tools to build. In 2019 and beyond, AFGJ called for tax-deductible donations to sustain its fiscal sponsorship program, emphasizing the importance of collective support in these efforts.

On November 8, Paul Street and Andy Zee from the Revolution organization, a long time 60s radical communist Bob Avakian organization, and a voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, USA, joined Refuse Fascism host Sam Goldman for an online forum to discuss Trump’s fascist electoral victory.

The forum was titled: FASCISM IS NEVER LEGITIMATE!, refusing to accept the Trump election victory. Bob Avakian, the founder of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP), has lived in self-imposed exile in France since fleeing the U.S. in 1979. Public information regarding his personal finances or net worth is not available.

The RCP (also known as the Revcoms) is funded through donations and sales of publications. Refuse Fascism uses the Action Network platform to organize, fundraise, text message mass mobilization, and videos; providing educational materials to agitate the mob on how to resist fascism. In other words, to create the conditions for incitement to violence much like the shooting today at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. Although publicly, Refuse Fascism preaches non-violent action.

Are any of the groups mentioned above responsible for the Dallas shooting today, I don’t know but it is time the FBI investigates these groups thoroughly and completely.

Sam Goldman speaking in Washington D.C. approximately one month ago.