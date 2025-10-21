Will Megyn Kelly continue to platform extreme influencers? If so, America will get the right wing version of Ilhan Omar running our party, and she’ll be partially to blame.

You are only as virtuous as the company you keep!

“No one’s doing it to her. She’s doing it herself,” Dinesh D’Souza regarding Kelly’s tarnished reputation!

Megyn Kelly addressed accusations and criticisms directed at her, expressing frustration over being labeled an anti-Semite despite her vocal support for Israel. “People have been asking me to name names, like who’s attacking you,” Kelly stated, before singling out Mark Levin. “Shame on him. He, like Charlie, felt you get no credit for being an open supporter of Israel. How many times can I say I am? You guys know this. This is really gross, and I object to it.”

Kelly emphasized her consistent stance on the issue, pointing to numerous discussions on her show as evidence. She also defended her decision to platform Tucker Carlson, dismissing accusations that he is an anti-Semite. “Too bad. I love him. We’re friends. I don’t think he’s an anti-Semite at all,” she declared, noting that she doesn’t have time to listen to all of Carlson’s or others’ shows.

The video has a clip of Carlson claiming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “completely evil” and destructive, potentially leading to global conflict by planning to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque to rebuild the Third Temple in Jerusalem. No, it is crazy. Israel isn’t plotting imminently to blow up Al-Aqsa,” Daniel countered, calling such claims ignorant and inflammatory, as they fuel anti-Israel sentiment.

The video includes a conversation on Carlson’s remarks about Sharia law, which he described as a “punchline” and not significantly different from other legal codes, citing his background as a lawyer. The video follows up with a woman sarcastically remarking, “Tucker Carlson has lost it. Officially completely gone mad. Paid by Qatar and Carlson is a psychopath.” Time to take your meds Carlsonh. Share with your groups and please let’s make this video go viral! Thank you for your attention to this matter!