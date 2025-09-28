In this image taken from video released by Julie J, @Malkowski6April, massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc on Sunday.

A tragic mass shooting and fire unfolded at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, today, leaving one parishioner dead and nine others injured, while the 40-year-old suspect from nearby Burton was killed by police after ramming his truck into the building and opening fire during Sunday worship services.

The incident, which also involved the gunman deliberately setting the church ablaze, prompted a massive response from local, state, and federal authorities, with an improvised explosive device (IED) later discovered in the suspect’s truck parked nearby.

The chaos began around 10:45 a.m. EDT when 911 calls flooded in reporting shots fired and visible flames inside the church on the 4280 block of McCandlish Road in the suburban Genesee County community, located northwest of Detroit.Eyewitness accounts described the suspect ramming his vehicle into the structure before emerging and firing at congregants, with some reports indicating children were among the wounded in the fluid situation.

As the fire rapidly spread, the church’s roof collapsed, complicating rescue efforts and forcing firefighters to escalate to a fourth alarm to summon additional resources from surrounding areas. Police scanners buzzed with reports of mass casualties, heavy flames, and multiple victims trapped inside, while nearby hospitals like Henry Ford Genesys Hospital activated code black protocols, limiting intake to only a few more trauma cases amid the influx of injured.

First responders, including Grand Blanc Township police, swiftly secured the scene, evacuating nearby residents, blocking roads, and engaging in a shootout that neutralized the threat, with the shooter confirmed down shortly after the attack began.Sheriff Swanson highlighted the activation of a joint federal, state, and local response to manage the dynamic and active situation, which included containing the blaze and searching the charred interior for additional victims—initially estimated at up to four more beyond the confirmed ten gunshot victims, all of whom were transported to local hospitals in stable condition except for the one fatality.

The fire was eventually extinguished, allowing teams to enter and assess the damage, though the area remained cordoned off as investigators probed the motive and any potential connections to broader threats.In a statement released by church spokesperson Doug Andersen, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints described the event as a “tragic act of violence” that occurred during Sunday worship, confirming multiple injuries and expressing cooperation with local authorities as details emerged. The statement extended gratitude to emergency responders for assisting victims and their families, noting the global outpouring of prayers and concern, and emphasized finding strength through faith in Jesus Christ amid sorrow.

It reiterated that places of worship should serve as sanctuaries of peace, prayer, and connection, while calling for prayers for healing for all involved.Witness accounts added harrowing details to the unfolding horror; local resident Brian Taylor recounted being shot at as he and his family attempted to flee in their vehicle, with a bullet striking the windshield and shrapnel landing inside the car where his wife and child were seated. Videos from the scene captured multiple ambulances, heavy law enforcement presence, and plumes of smoke billowing from the burning church, underscoring the scale of the emergency.

As the investigation continues, authorities have assured the public there is no ongoing threat, but the community remains shaken by the attack on this house of worship in a quiet suburb.