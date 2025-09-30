Abed Ayoub was presented as an expert witness in the Senate Homeland Security Committee entitled, “Examining The Weaponization Of The Quiet Skies Program” hearing today.

Abed not only praised the massacre on October 7th, by sharing posts celebrating the slaughtering of innocent people, but also has had verifiable past ties to Muslim Brotherhood organizations.

Until or when, U.S. leaders define the enemy from within, we will not win the war on the Islamic conquest of America. Today, one such individual was an expert witness on the Senate Weaponization hearing, Abed Ayoub.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) celebrated Hamas’ attacks in a statement: ADC’s National Executive Director, Abed Ayoub, praised porn star Mia Khalifa after she sparked controversy by openly celebrating Hamas’ attacks. One of her comments was, “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal[?]” Ayoub said Khalifa “has shown more courage on this than most elected officials, journalists, and fake social justice/progressive activists out there.”

The unprecedented and ongoing resistance by Palestinians from Gaza, that caught Israel by surprise, did not happen in a vacuum. . . . Palestinians are asserting their right to self-determination and unequivocally demanding their freedom. Never underestimate the will of an oppressed and occupied people to be free. Information pulled from the Capital Research Center report.

Capital Research Center Report

A 2010 Clarion Project report discovered that four officials of Islamic Relief USA, a charity that reported a whopping $182 million in revenue in 2010, have Muslim Brotherhood ties. Guess who was one of the four identified? CEO Abed Ayoub was a governance committee member of IRW. IRUSA explained that the group is the American branch of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW).

In 2006, Israel arrested the IRWs project coordinator of its Gaza office, Iyaz Ali, for funneling money to Hamas. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release says that IRW operations in Gaza and the West Bank were inseparable from that of Hamas. As of September 2025, Abed Ayoub is no longer the CEO of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) and does not serve on its governance committee. He is a former CEO of Islamic Relief USA, a position he held from 2008 to 2013.

Since October 2013, Ayoub has also been the President and CEO of the United Mission for Relief and Development (UMR). Khalid Turaani, UMR’s regional coordinator: Formerly CEO of LIFE for Relief and Development (a UMR partner), Turaani has a history with groups like American Muslims for Jerusalem (AMJ). In 2002, he reportedly cited a hadith calling for jihad against Jews “until the Day of Judgment” at an AMJ conference. He praised Ghassan Kanafani, a leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP, a U.S.-designated terrorist group), on social media.

Turaani was executive director of the American Muslim Council, founded by Abdurrahman Alamoudi (convicted Al-Qaeda fundraiser). In 2018, Turaani sued the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging he was listed on a terrorism watchlist. Omar Shahin, former UMR Vice President of Fundraising: Previously with IRUSA, Shahin reportedly preached in 2002 about fighting Jews. These associations are cited by groups like the Investigative Project on Terrorism as evidence of pro-Hamas sentiments within UMR’s leadership.

December 6, 2007 Islamic Movements in the U.S.

UMR has received over $12 million in 501(c) funding (2018–2021), primarily from sources like Globus Relief ($10.7M), PayPal Charitable Giving Fund ($349K), and American Online Giving Foundation ($297K). It also provided $25K to American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), part of the alleged network.

Reports from the Middle East Forum (MEF) and Focus on Western Islamism (FWI) frame UMR as part of a “Hamas-aligned” U.S. network, estimating $260M+ funneled to such charities overall. Evidence includes social media posts, speeches, and financial records from IRS 990 forms.

Yes, per the hearing today having better data on these groups including Abed Ayoub’s affiliation to Muslim Brotherhood groups, Hamas and others will make sure these individuals stay on a watch list. And potentiallly leading to closure of these groups once and for all.

It is essential for the sovereignty of our country to surveil any individual, or group, that has any real or perceived intention of changing the fabric of Amercia into an eventual Islamic State.