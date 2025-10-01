U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edllo announced the successful conclusion of Operation Twin Shield during a press conference, highlighting a major enforcement effort against immigration fraud in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Joined by representatives from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Edllo expressed gratitude to key partners, including ICE St. Paul Field Office Director Samuel Olsen, FBI’s Abel Vino, and USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security (FDNS) officials Jeff Breck, Mike Kennard, Michael Borggan, and FDNS Chief Bill McKinn in Kansas City, who were instrumental throughout the operation.Launched on September 19, Operation Twin Shield involved over a thousand site visits conducted by FDNS officers across the region, targeting more than 900 individuals in over a thousand cases.

Edllo described the findings as shocking, revealing widespread issues such as blatant marriage fraud, visa overstays, claims of employment at nonexistent businesses, forged documents, abuse of H-1B and F-1 visas, and other discrepancies. Nearly 50% of the interviewed cases showed indications of fraud, non-compliance, or concerns related to public safety and national security.

Troubling patterns emerged in programs like Uniting for Ukraine, including individuals sponsoring over 100 aliens and organizations sponsoring hundreds, prompting ongoing investigations. Edllo shared several egregious examples uncovered during the operation.

In one case, officers identified a visa overstayer who was the son of a known or suspected terrorist on the no-fly list and had previously engaged in marriage fraud, leading to his arrest and deportation. Another involved an individual who admitted to obtaining a fake Kenyan death certificate for $100 to falsely claim he was no longer married, while his wife lived in Minneapolis with five of their children, and he had another wife in Sweden with three more children.

A third case featured an alien who entered the U.S. without inspection in 2023, married a U.S. citizen during removal proceedings, and initially claimed a legitimate marriage under oath; however, a same-day site visit revealed the marriage was fraudulent, resulting in the petition’s withdrawal. Edllo praised this rapid response as unprecedented.

Additionally, an alien exploited an elderly U.S. citizen through marriage fraud involving threats and neglect, leaving the victim’s family in fear of retaliation even after a divorce. Emphasizing that immigration fraud is not victimless and undermines national security and system integrity, Edllo declared a “war on immigration fraud,” vowing to pursue abusers using all available tools. He noted that Operation Twin Shield is the first phase, with gathered data on fraud patterns informing future actions, including reviewing granted benefits for potential rescission or revocation.

Edllo warned fraudsters; including aliens, attorneys, and preparers, that they would face USCIS officers, federal partners like ICE, CBP, FBI, and DEA, and prosecution through U.S. Attorneys’ offices nationwide. He also highlighted challenges faced by officers, such as harassment, threats, accusations of being scammers, police calls, and unsafe conditions that forced the cancellation of at least one site visit, urging public respect and cooperation.

Under President Trump’s leadership and with new law enforcement authorities delegated by Secretary Noem, USCIS is establishing criminal investigators to enhance fraud prosecutions. Edllo criticized the Biden administration’s neglect, particularly in parole programs like CHNV, where blanket sponsorships by organizations went unchecked, and pledged similar operations in cities across the country to deter exploitation for financial gain, legal status, or harm to Americans.

ICE Field Office Director Samuel Olsen confirmed the commitment to safeguarding immigration integrity, stressing ICE’s role in identifying, apprehending, and removing threats to public safety and the rule of law. Through collaboration with USCIS, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the FBI, and others, ICE has made multiple arrests of individuals submitting fraudulent claims. Olsen affirmed that fraud erodes public trust and that ICE would continue pursuing violators from USCIS referrals to ensure accountability.

During the Q&A, reporters probed various aspects of the operation. In response to questions about Minnesota’s sanctuary policies, currently subject to a DOJ lawsuit, Edllo noted they limited local cooperation, forcing reliance on federal partners for officer safety. On arrests, both Edllo and Olsen deferred specifics, stating the operation was ongoing with multiple arrests already made and more expected as data is analyzed and cases referred to U.S. Attorneys.

Edllo clarified that the 900 individuals were not all detained; actions were case-by-case based on over a thousand targeted cases identified through data patterns.Minneapolis-St. Paul was selected as the starting point due to concerning fraud data, strong federal cooperation, and the local field office’s capabilities, though Edllo emphasized red flags exist nationwide and any city could be next. He attributed undetected fraud to lax oversight in prior administrations, such as unchecked mass sponsorships in parole programs.

FDNS expert Jeff Breck explained marriage fraud as entering a sham union solely to circumvent immigration laws, violating the Immigration and Nationality Act, while site visits were described as administrative verifications of submitted information, consented to by petitioners. Edllo reiterated that combating immigration fraud is a core government responsibility, akin to pursuing tax fraud, and essential for national security and public safety, underscoring that the operation’s findings represent just the tip of the iceberg.