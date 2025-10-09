A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia A. James on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, stemming from her 2020 purchase of a residential property in Norfolk, Virginia.

The indictment alleges that James misrepresented the intended use of the property to secure more favorable mortgage terms than those available for investment properties. According to the charging document, on or about August 17, 2020, James, acting as the sole borrower, purchased a three-bedroom, one-bathroom property located at 3121 Peronne Avenue in Norfolk, Virginia, for approximately $137,000.

The purchase was financed with a mortgage loan of about $109,600, originated by OVM Financial and backed by the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae. The loan included a Second Home Rider, which required James to occupy and use the property as her secondary residence and prohibited its use in any timesharing, rental, or shared ownership arrangement that would involve renting it out or granting control over its occupancy to others. The indictment claims that, contrary to these representations, James did not occupy or use the Peronne Property as a secondary residence. Instead, it was allegedly used as a rental investment property, leased to a family of three.

This misrepresentation reportedly enabled James to obtain advantageous loan conditions, including an interest rate of 3.000%, compared to a higher rate of 3.815% for investment properties, resulting in approximately $17,837 in savings over the life of the loan. Additionally, she received a seller credit of about $3,288, exceeding the allowable credit for investment properties by roughly $1,096, for a total alleged ill-gotten gain of approximately $18,933.

Further supporting the allegations, the document states that James’ application for homeowners’ insurance on the property indicated “owner-occupied non-seasonal use,” which misrepresented its intended purpose. James also reportedly filed Schedule E tax forms under penalties of perjury, treating the property as rental real estate. These forms declared fair rental days, zero personal use days, thousands of dollars in rents received, and deductions for related expenses, contradicting the second home classification provided in the loan application.

The loan was later acquired by or assigned to First Savings Bank, a state-chartered, FDIC-insured financial institution headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by March 2021. This exposed the bank to risks associated with the allegedly misrepresented loan. The acts described in the indictment occurred within the Eastern District of Virginia.

In Count One, James is charged with bank fraud under 18 U.S.C. § 1344. The count alleges that from on or about August 7, 2020, through at least January 2024, in the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere, she knowingly executed and attempted to execute a scheme to defraud OVM Financial and First Savings Bank. The scheme involved falsely representing the property as a secondary residence to obtain moneys, funds, and credits under their custody and control through false and fraudulent pretenses.

To prove bank fraud under 18 U.S.C. § 1344, prosecutors must establish that the defendant knowingly executed or attempted to execute a scheme or artifice involving deliberate deception, targeted at a federally insured financial institution, with the specific intent either to defraud the institution by exposing it to risk of loss through material false statements (under subsection 1) or to obtain its property, such as money or credits, by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises that are capable of influencing the institution’s decisions (under subsection 2), even if no actual loss occurs.

Count Two charges James with making false statements to a financial institution under 18 U.S.C. § 1014. It alleges that from on or about July 28, 2020, through at least August 31, 2020, in the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere, she knowingly made and caused to be made false statements to influence OVM Financial’s actions on the loan application. Specifically, she represented in uniform residential loan applications and related documents that the property would be used as a secondary residence, when in fact it was intended and used as an investment property with no personal occupancy or use by her. The indictment includes a forfeiture notice, stating that upon conviction on either count, James shall forfeit to the United States any property constituting or derived from proceeds of the violations, including but not limited to a money judgment in the amount of $18,933. If the specified property cannot be located, has been transferred, diminished in value, or commingled, the government may seek substitute property.

The document was signed by Lindsey Halligan, United States Attorney, and certified as a true bill by the grand jury foreperson.