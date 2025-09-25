In two recent interviews over the last 24 hours, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon outlined the federal government’s renewed commitment to combating domestic threats like Antifa, while critiquing past policies on restorative justice and police oversight that she argues have enabled unchecked violence in American cities. Drawing from her firsthand legal battles and experiences, Dhillon painted a stark picture of organized extremism and systemic failures in law enforcement.

Harmeet Dhillon Discusses Antifa: We Will Prosecute.

In an interview on the Sean Spicer show, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon commits that the federal government will address the escalating threat posed by Antifa, likening the group to organized crime syndicates and terrorist organizations.

Dhillon, one of the few U.S. lawyers to have litigated against an Antifa group, shared insights from her years representing journalist Andy Ngo, who was violently assaulted by Antifa members for his reporting. She described Antifa as a shadowy, highly organized entity operating in cells with a military-style command structure, where leaders maintain low profiles, often wearing masks and traveling between cities to orchestrate violence.

Dhillon recounted the challenges of serving civil process to such elusive figures, noting that her nonprofit, the Center for American Liberty, achieved default judgments against some members despite limited resources. Dhillon emphasized that Antifa’s tactics, including assaults on journalists like Ngo, represent a fundamental breach of public trust.

Dhillon highlighted the group’s sophisticated operations, including the use of military-grade tactical gear and weapons, which she observed during attacks on Ngo. Far from a disorganized collective, Dhillon portrayed Antifa as a calculated and effective force terrorizing major U.S. cities, with roots in European political violence like the Black Bloc. She suggested that the group’s activities are supported by external funding, though specifics remain unclear.

Urging decisive action, Dhillon argued that the FBI and federal law enforcement must treat Antifa with the same urgency as narco-terrorists, cartels, and organized crime families. With a determined Attorney General and the current administration, she expressed optimism that the federal government has the resolve to confront this threat, signaling potential changes in how Antifa is addressed nationally.

‘Restorative Justice’ Past Civil Rights Division At Fault For Uncontrolled Violence

Dhillon critiqued the critical race theory approach toward restorative justice seen in figures like Kamala Harris and other woke prosecutors. She described their view as, “well, there’s a bunch of people who are African-American who have been incarcerated, and this over-incarceration. And so let’s solve that problem, not by perhaps offering opportunities to people in the inner city and helping them out of that lifestyle, but let’s just arrest fewer of them and incarcerate fewer of them. And if a cop attacks somebody or happens to arrest somebody and uses extra force, let’s put the whole police department under what’s called a consent decree.”

Dhillon further elaborated that the civil rights division has been imposing such decrees for decades, “forcing entire sheriff’s departments, police departments, cities to pay a federal court monitor tens of millions of dollars to supervise the police, make them fill out a bunch of extra paper.” Dhillon argued that this leads to good cops leaving for other departments without these burdens, as “they’re not the one who arrested somebody falsely or shot somebody or did something wrong. They just happen to work in that police department. Everyone is paying the tax. And so the tax includes on these citizens a spike in crime because that’s what happens when the cops can’t do their jobs. And so cops get disciplined for doing their jobs. So they stop doing their jobs.”

Dhillon recounted her personal experience at a 2016 riot in San Jose, California, where she attended a rally for Donald J. Trump. She described the event as beautiful, noting that she led the pledge of allegiance and met Trump backstage with her husband. After the rally, however, a violent riot erupted, and police stood by without intervening.

Dhillon said, “these cops stood there and watched.” Worse, they blocked the exits to safety. They would not allow us to go to the shortest route back to our garages where all the cars were parked. They trapped us in a canyon of violence and fear. People ranging from teenage to in their 70s had their glasses ripped off, hit in the head with bags of rocks. Violent attacks on “American citizens in San Jose while 250 riot-clad riot gear-clad police stood there and watched.” She considered it a miracle that she and her husband escaped injury by barricading in a restaurant, and she later sued the San Jose police for exacerbating the danger.

Dhillon learned that the inaction stemmed not from the officers’ dislike of Trump but from broader policies, as “it has become standard police practice in the United States to not engage.” Dhillon attributed this partly to the DOJ, explaining, “when you engage with a riot, some people are going to get hurt. Some bad guys are going to get hurt. Maybe a couple of not so bad guys are going to get hurt. But we’ve tied the hands of the police to the extent now that they can’t do their jobs and they stand there and watch while rioting occurs in our American cities in Minneapolis and Los Angeles and in Louisville and you name it.”

Dhillon argued that this leaves average citizens and shop owners defenseless amid mayhem, rioting, and looting, which society has come to accept unnecessarily. Dhillon stated that under the current Department of Justice, “we’re not seeking consent decrees routinely for the occasional bad cop doing something stupid or illegal. We’re prosecuting that cop. We’re prosecuting potentially that cop’s supervisors or forcing change in those policies. Well, we’re not going to put the whole city at risk and all the citizens at risk for one or two people’s mistakes. That’s not productive. It’s not what the citizens deserve. It’s excessive overreach by the federal government.” She added that she has dismissed numerous consent decrees or related investigations.

Overall, Dhillon’s interview underscores a shift toward more aggressive federal action against groups like Antifa and a reevaluation of progressive justice policies, emphasizing accountability for individual wrongdoing over blanket restrictions on law enforcement to restore public safety and trust in American institutions.