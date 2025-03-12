The Next Potential Big Attack on America

Whatever the next big attack is against America, it's going to make 9-11 look like a dress rehearsal.

None of these guys want to come in second place. If you look at their history and the attacks they have carried out against America,embassy, consulate generals, then moved on to USS Cole, then that first World Trade bombing, and then the big 9-11. So it keeps increasing.

Is it going to be planes again going into buildings? Maybe it will be at the border, individuals coming from the southern border. Maybe there will be an attack at LAX airport, at Ronald Reagan airport. Maybe it will be multiple.

I mean, that's how I envision it happening. Lots and lots of incidents like what we just saw in Russia, all scattered throughout the United States.

It puts a lot of fear into everyone.

Since 2021 withdrawal, about 40 to 50 individuals on FBI's terror watch list have been apprehended at the southern border.