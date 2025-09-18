Pastor John: Was Charlie Kirk Racist?

Kirk's forward labels it a "book burner" for advocating that schools focus on math and reading rather than providing pornography to children, and a "race traitor" for defending unborn Black lives. Pastor John Amanchukwu Sr. shares the foreword written by Charlie Kirk for his book, Hoodwinked: 10 Lies Americans Believe and the Truth That Will Set Them Free.

In it, Kirk reflects on the foundational principles of America, noting that two and a half centuries ago, the nation's founders established it upon self-evident truths: that all men are created equal and possess inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Kirk argues that today, America has shifted from a republic of self-evident truths to one dominated by self-evident lies. These lies include the notion that America is inherently racist, that future discrimination is needed to rectify past discrimination, and that societal well-being requires sacrificing the future through practices like abortion.

Proponents of these lies suggest that exposing children to harmful ideologies at a young age will eliminate stigma and normalize what Kirk describes as "poisons."Kirk praises his friend, Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr., for his deep understanding of these threats. Both men have faced backlash for preaching the gospel, Kirk notes that Pastor John has been labeled a "book burner" for advocating that schools focus on math and reading rather than providing pornography to children, and a "race traitor" for defending unborn Black lives.

Pastor John stands out for his boldness in an era when many pastors are cowardly, avoiding crucial moral issues like sexual purity, the sanctity of marriage, and the right to life, deeming them too "political." The past few years have been disheartening for Kirk, who has witnessed pastors declare themselves "non-essential" and close their churches during crises, prioritizing fear of neighbors or death over reverence for God. He questions why anyone would follow a Christian leader more afraid of dying than of divine judgment.

Pastor John fears only God, confronting school boards and abortion advocates without yielding to pressure, intimidation, or social scorn. Kirk emphasizes that a true pastor must be a community leader, not merely a Sunday speaker. Preaching the gospel, as Christ did 2,000 years ago, inherently involves risk. Pastor John remains one of the most personable and humane pastors Kirk knows, and he considers him both a friend and an inspiration.Kirk urges readers to engage with the book: read it, absorb its message, and apply it to their lives.

By dismantling the facade of lies pervading the country, individuals can help rebuild a deeply moral, Christian nation as intended. He assures that doing so will be rewarding. Signed, Charlie Kirk, Founder of Turning Point USA.