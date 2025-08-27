Swiss Migrant Mob Attacks Politician

A Gang of Migrant Thugs Attacked a Politician in the Street Sunday Night

A gang of migrant youths attacked a Swiss politician on the street Sunday night following a riot that erupted after the death of a 17-year-old who had fled police on a stolen scooter. Tibo Shala, a city councilor in Lausanne, Switzerland, for the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), was set upon after being recognized by the group. They shouted "fascist" at him before dragging the man to the ground and stamping on him.

Shala managed to escape and later took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand that Switzerland's streets be reclaimed from criminals. In his post, he described the chaos: buses and trash cans were set on fire in reaction to the teenager's death. Unaware of the situation at first, he headed to the scene, where some Antifa members recognized him. Three surrounded him, backing him against a wall and ordering him to leave. When he refused and asked what was happening, one pushed him, and he pushed back before stepping away.

Suddenly, someone shouted, and 10 to 15 people came running at him from all directions. He ran but took hits as they blocked his path, causing him to fall. He protected himself while one or two told him to leave. He got up and ran again, only to be surrounded once more against a wall, before finally managing to escape. "I'm fine, but we really need to take back this city," Shala wrote.

He noted that Switzerland had until now avoided the kind of scenes that have become increasingly common in Britain, France, Germany, and Sweden.The violence on Sunday stemmed from the death of the 17-year-old boy, who reportedly hit a speed bump at high speed while fleeing on the stolen scooter. Masked individuals in balaclavas set bins on fire and clashed with police, leading to seven arrests. Unrest continued into Monday night, with Shala again posting on X to highlight the lack of police presence when the initial chaos began. Officers reported that between 150 and 200 people set up roadblocks using containers and bins.

Around 10:50 p.m., other youths set fire to containers and damaged a bus. Rioters were better prepared than the previous day, forcing police to fire four rubber bullets, deploy 54 tear gas canisters, and call in fire services to spray water and disperse the crowds. Order was eventually restored around midnight. Law enforcement stated they were pelted with stones, construction site barriers, mortars, Molotov cocktails, and pyrotechnic devices. Tensions are mounting across Central Europe amid these incidents.In Germany, recent events have drawn international attention after an American model intervened to protect two women from a pair of migrants harassing them in Dresden, only to sustain stab wounds to his face.

The model, identified as Jon, had just completed paramedic training and was on holiday in the city when he stepped in to stop the assault. His sister-in-law shared online that it was his passion for saving lives that prompted his intervention.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Jon's medical costs, two Syrian nationals were involved—one was arrested but released shortly after, and the other remains at large. The fundraiser has raised $45,000 so far. In a video, Jon expressed frustration, noting it was nearly midnight and the assailant who attacked a young woman the day before would be released in just minutes because he was not a German or EU citizen but an illegal immigrant and known drug dealer. "This is not the first time this has happened," he said, emphasizing repeated assaults and questioning the lack of law and structure when migrants face lighter consequences than locals.

The shocking scenes have captured U.S. media attention, where the Trump administration has been highly critical of Germany's asylum policies. Former President Trump once warned that allowing millions more immigrants from culturally incompatible countries would lead Germany to "kill itself," expressing hope that the nation would thrive instead.Adding to the regional concerns, a court in Austria has ruled that Sharia law is valid in private business contracts, sparking outrage. One party challenged the decision, arguing Sharia's arbitrary nature—subject to wildly differing interpretations by scholars—and its fundamental violation of Austrian law and principles. However, the court rejected the argument, explicitly stating that the Sharia agreement did not contradict Austrian values and that Islamic legal provisions could be effectively agreed upon in an arbitration agreement.

The decision prompted fury from the conservative government. Claudia Plakolm, Minister for Europe, Integration, and Family, declared, "Sharia has nothing to do with Austria and the principles of our constitution, and it should remain that way." She announced that the federal government had decided in May to have the Ministry of Justice develop proposals by year's end to prevent Sharia rules from being applied in the future, emphasizing, "Sharia rules do not belong in Austria." The ruling People's Party warned that this opens the door to further political Islam, elevating parallel Islamic societies and weakening those who refuse to submit to it. This ruling represents the latest twist in Austria's complex relationship with political Islam.

The country was the first in Europe to recognize Islam with its 1912 Islam Law, but recent changes banning foreign funding for mosques drew backlash from Muslims who accused the state of spreading distrust. In 2017, Austria banned the burka. Right-wing parties have risen amid concerns over immigration and Islamism; the Freedom Party won the last election but was denied the chance to form a government by the president, despite promises of a clampdown on immigration. In response, the ruling People's Party has hardened its stance, with Claudia Plakolm vowing to ban the hijab for children under 14.Britain is also grappling with growing concerns over the role of Sharia courts in society, as highlighted by commentator Nicholas Dunning on GB News.