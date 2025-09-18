Strangers & Aliens Christians v. Neo-Marxist Culture War: Pastor Dr Voddie Baucham

"You have identified yourself as a person whose very existence is violence against the identity and lived experience of others. And you are not worthy to live," Dr. Baucham explains the Neo-Marxist Critical Theory behind Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Pastor Voddie Baucham, Jr. has actively participated in political movements and events, driven by pressing cultural issues such as abortion, critical race theory, and the influence of what he refers to as the "alphabet mafia." These engagements have placed him in diverse circles where he has written and spoken extensively. However, Baucham warns against the temptation to "shave off the edges" of the gospel to align with political allies who may share his views on cultural matters but not his biblical perspective. He emphasizes that compromising the gospel to maintain political alliances is unacceptable, as it dilutes the core of Christian identity. This steadfast commitment to biblical truth, he notes, often makes Christians "strangers and aliens" even among those with whom they share political common ground, as their foundation lies in the gospel rather than mere political theory.

Baucham further explains that the righteousness rooted in Christian faith often invites opposition and suffering. Drawing from 1 Peter 3:13-14, he underscores that suffering for righteousness’ sake is not merely about enduring insults but can escalate to life-threatening persecution. He references cultural flashpoints like biblical manhood and womanhood, marriage, and human sexuality, where unwavering Christian stances directly confront societal norms. Baucham argues that these positions, grounded in biblical conviction, are non-negotiable for believers, regardless of the consequences. He also highlights a significant shift in how cultural debates are conducted today. Unlike in the past, when issues were discussed through philosophical lenses, contemporary discourse is filtered through identity and lived experience, influenced by neo-Marxist and oppressor-oppressed ideologies.

Baucham contends that this framework makes rational debate nearly impossible, as questioning someone’s stance is perceived as an attack on their identity. In this climate, words are increasingly labeled as violence, and expressing biblical convictions can provoke severe backlash, including physical violence.

Dr. Baucham warns that Christians cannot escape this persecution by remaining silent or hiding their faith. Simply being known as a Christian or associating with certain churches or individuals can invite hostility.

Baucham illustrates this with personal anecdotes, noting the criticism he faces for his associations, such as his friendship with Doug Wilson or his visits to certain places. He stresses that holding firm to beliefs, such as the sanctity of life in the womb, the binary nature of gender, or the traditional definition of marriage, marks Christians as threats in a society that equates such convictions with violence against others’ identities.

In this polarized environment, Baucham asserts that Christians who stand firm in their faith are seen not just as holding debatable positions but as individuals whose very existence challenges the prevailing cultural narrative, rendering them targets for persecution.