California's Ethnic Studies Showdown In this thought-provoking video, we delve into the heated battles surrounding California's Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC). From its inception rooted in the civil rights movements of the 1960s to the current clash of ideologies, we explore how marginalized group dynamics is taught through a critical race theory lens. And more.



Join us as we navigate the contentious debates, from accusations of bias to the fight for inclusive teaching materials that reflect the complexities of history and identity. Witness firsthand how districts are carving their own paths amid fierce opposition and passionate support. This is more than an educational issue; it's a reflection on how schools are cultivating our future leaders.

OUTLINE: 00:01 The War Over Education 00:46 The Dream of Ethnic Studies 01:27 Heritage Foundation's Red Flag 02:07 Israel-Advocacy Groups 02:48 Santa Ana Unified 03:59 Berkeley's Firestorm 05:14 Castro Valley and Oakland 07:11 Sacramento and Beyond 10:03 The Zinn Foundation 11:47 Stakes and Federal Oversight 13:18 Emergence of Palestinian Nationalism 14:35 Current Events, nfluence on Education

Side note: The video production software is VERY EXPENSIVE. Help me to at least break even or else I'll need to discontinue the service. In addition, please provide me feedback on what subject matters you would like covered, not only in print but on video.