Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

OPM v. AFGE: Supreme Court Showdown!

We analyze key legal concepts including Article III standing and executive authority under Article II.
Andrea Shaffer
Apr 08, 2025
Share
Transcript

In this engaging video, we delve into the pivotal Supreme Court case, Office of Personnel Management (OPM) v. American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE). Join us as we explore the government’s emergency appeal arguments, rooted in constitutional principles. We analyze key legal concepts including Article III standing and executive authority under Article II.

Let me know if you like this content below

Hear the dissenting views of Circuit Judge Bade and discover how case law shapes this ongoing legal battle. This is more than just a court case—it's a reflection of our foundational rights.

Thanks for reading Andrea’s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share


Andrea’s Newsletter
Andrea’s Newsletter
Authors
Andrea Shaffer
Recent Posts
California's Ethnic Studies Showdown
  Andrea Shaffer
The Fight for the Future: Education v. Indoctrination
  Andrea Shaffer
Supreme Court Showdown: Presidential Power at Stake!
  Andrea Shaffer
The Legal Battle: Jane Doe v. Trump
  Andrea Shaffer
Uncertain Shadows: JFK Conspiracy Unveiled
  Andrea Shaffer
JFK Assassination Files Updates: The Untold Conspiracy
  Andrea Shaffer
The Future of America's Judiciary: A Conservative Shift
  Andrea Shaffer