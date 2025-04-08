OPM v. AFGE: Supreme Court Showdown!

In this engaging video, we delve into the pivotal Supreme Court case, Office of Personnel Management (OPM) v. American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE). Join us as we explore the government’s emergency appeal arguments, rooted in constitutional principles. We analyze key legal concepts including Article III standing and executive authority under Article II.

Hear the dissenting views of Circuit Judge Bade and discover how case law shapes this ongoing legal battle. This is more than just a court case—it's a reflection of our foundational rights.

