Shadows of Jihad: Updated New Orleans Attacker Info

It is alledged that Shamsud-Din Jabbar is potentially connected to the ISIS senior leader terrorist terminated by the Trump administration.
Andrea Shaffer
Mar 15, 2025
Delve into the chilling resurgence of jihadism in our latest documentary, "Shadows of Jihad: A Global Resurgence in 2025." It is alledged that Shamsud-Din Jabbar is potentially connected to the ISIS senior leader terminated by the Trump administration.

This gripping short video exploration uncovers the tragic New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, where a U.S. Army veteran turned jihadist left a devastating impact with new alarming details. We also highlight the evolution of terror groups like JNIM in the Sahel and HTS in Syria, revealing the stark realities of their ideologies and strategies.

With haunting visuals and an empathetic narration, this video sheds light on the persistent darkness that looms globally.

OUTLINE: 00:00:00 Terror in New Orleans

00:01:20 Online Radicalization Making of a Terrorist

00:02:09 JNIM's Reign of Terror in the Sahel

00:03:11 A New Era of Jihad in Syria?

00:04:05 The Global Threat Hits Home

