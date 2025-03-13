Playback speed
Shadows of Jihad: The Resurgence in 2025

This gripping 4-minute exploration uncovers the tragic New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, where a U.S. Army veteran turned jihadist left a devastating impact - highlight the evolution of terrorism.
Andrea Shaffer
Mar 13, 2025
Transcript

Delve into the chilling resurgence of jihadism in my latest documentary, "Shadows of Jihad: A Global Resurgence in 2025." This gripping 4-minute exploration uncovers the tragic New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, where a U.S. Army veteran turned jihadist left a devastating impact. We also highlight the evolution of terror groups like JNIM in the Sahel and HTS in Syria, revealing the stark realities of their ideologies and strategies. With haunting visuals and an empathetic narration, this video sheds light on the persistent darkness that looms globally.

OUTLINE:

0:01 Terror in New Orleans

0:55 Online Radicalization and the Making of a Terrorist

01:45 JNIM's Reign of Terror in the Sahel

02:46 A New Era of Jihad in Syria?

03:40 The Global Threat Hits Home

