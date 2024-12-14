Playback speed
Drone Sightings Across a Dozen States

But don't believe your lying eyes since federal authorities aren't confirming what the heck these aircrafts are or who is behind them.
Andrea Shaffer
Dec 14, 2024
Larry Hogan shot this video last night.

0:03

These lights over his hometown in Davidsonville,

0:06

just 25 miles from the nation's capital,

0:09

as he pointed out.

0:11

And then there's this.

0:11

I've never seen them.

0:18

New Jersey Senator Andy Kim shared this video of drones he shot yesterday.

0:22

Federal authorities insist most of these sightings are actually legally manned aircraft.

0:29

But Senator Kim says he checked a flight tracker app while capturing this video and

0:33

that the devices he was capturing were not on it.

0:37

The sightings are happening near LaGuardia Airport too.

0:40

Officials say they received unconfirmed reports of drone activity over that busy airport.

0:47

As for numbers,

0:47

the FBI says it's received more than 3,000 tips from the public about drone

0:52

sightings going back to November 18th,

0:55

all over New Jersey.

0:56

Since then, there's been an average of 92 sightings per night and expanding across half a dozen states.

1:03

In a joint statement,

1:04

the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said,

1:06

quote,

1:07

we have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national

1:12

security or public safety threat or that they have a foreign nexus.

0:00

Lawmakers, however, aren't buying it and are pushing for answers and action.

1:24

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and two other senators wrote a letter calling

1:28

for a briefing with the FBI and Homeland Security.

1:31

While in Connecticut,

1:32

Senator Richard Blumenthal says the devices should be shot down if they can't be identified.

1:37

And we've learned that House Speaker Mike Johnson did get a federal briefing on the sightings,

1:43

as have Senate staffers in a few select offices.

1:47

But other than that, there's been very little transparency.

1:52

So what's going on?

1:53

Is this some contagious mass hysteria?

1:56

Or are people really seeing something that our government cannot identify?

2:02

Our own Rich McHugh went out drone hunting in New Jersey.

2:05

He did not come back empty handed.

2:08

Rich, tell us what you saw.

SPEAKER 3

2:12

Hi, Elizabeth.

2:13

Well, I got to be honest here.

2:15

You know, when this story first came out a few weeks ago,

2:18

as a resident of New Jersey,

2:19

as a journalist,

2:20

I didn't pay it much credence.

2:22

I thought it would turn out to be a bunch of pranksters and this would all be over by now.

2:26

The experience I had last night, however, changed the way I feel about this story completely.

2:32

What I saw was more sophisticated than I ever imagined.

2:36

Take a look.

2:38

One, two, three, four, at least five lights, six lights.

2:42

I didn't believe what I was seeing, but what was I seeing?

2:46

We're here in central Jersey.

2:47

We've been looking for the past hour.

2:49

I think we've seen about 40 or 50 of these drones.

2:52

In fact, there's one over my shoulder right there.

2:56

One after another, after another, these drones appeared in the night sky.

3:01

If you look real close,

3:02

they look like fixed wing aircraft, about eight to 10 feet wide,

3:06

colorful,

3:07

white blinking lights.

3:09

That is not a plane.

3:11

Definitely not an airplane, but what was it?

3:15

Hours earlier, I was invited to join the Ocean County Sheriff Department.

3:20

They launched their own drones to see if they could intercept the mysterious

3:24

aircraft New Jersey residents have been reporting in recent weeks.

3:28

The department says these mystery drones evade detection because they don't give

3:32

off heat like regular drones.

3:34

Why do you think that is?

3:36

We don't know.

3:36

It's just something that we haven't, you know, it's not something that we've had our hands on.

3:40

It's not something that we've experienced.

3:42

Something they hadn't experienced until now.

3:45

One of their officers called 911 after seeing 50 of them come off the ocean.

SPEAKER 2

3:51

Advised after we made contact with that officer that there were 50 that came off the ocean.

3:56

50?

3:56

Five zero. at was my reaction also.

3:59

There were 50 that were coming off the ocean.

4:01

And this is a sworn officer?

4:03

A sworn officer, yes.

4:05

We contacted state police, we contacted the FBI, we contacted the

4:09

coast guard at which point the coast guard went out with their boat and they

4:12

reported seeing 13 following their boat and then the coast guard also advised that

4:17

they went over them about 300 feet and had a wingspan of about eight feet can i see

SPEAKER 3

4:21

one right here did i see the same thing that officer saw i'm still not sure what i

4:27

can show you is this video what i can tell you is i've never seen anything like it

4:31

before

4:33

And more than a month since these reports started,

4:35

the federal government doesn't know what they are either.

4:38

What's your message to the White House?

SPEAKER 2

4:40

My message, come to the Jersey Shore.

4:42

I know it's wintertime,

4:44

but come see what we see and then,

4:47

you know,

SPEAKER 3

4:54

You know, the Ocean County Sheriff, that drone unit, they have an industrial grade drone.

4:58

They put it up.

4:59

They were tracking one of these drones,

5:00

Elizabeth,

5:01

and they said this thing easily evaded them,

5:04

disappeared out of thin air.

5:06

So, you know, to me, if this is not our military, then it's even more scary and we need answers, frankly.

5:13

Oh.

