Drone Sightings Across a Dozen States

Larry Hogan shot this video last night.
0:03
These lights over his hometown in Davidsonville,
0:06
just 25 miles from the nation's capital,
0:09
as he pointed out.
0:11
And then there's this.
0:11
I've never seen them.
0:18
New Jersey Senator Andy Kim shared this video of drones he shot yesterday.
0:22
Federal authorities insist most of these sightings are actually legally manned aircraft.
0:29
But Senator Kim says he checked a flight tracker app while capturing this video and
0:33
that the devices he was capturing were not on it.
0:37
The sightings are happening near LaGuardia Airport too.
0:40
Officials say they received unconfirmed reports of drone activity over that busy airport.
0:47
As for numbers,
0:47
the FBI says it's received more than 3,000 tips from the public about drone
0:52
sightings going back to November 18th,
0:55
all over New Jersey.
0:56
Since then, there's been an average of 92 sightings per night and expanding across half a dozen states.
1:03
In a joint statement,
1:04
the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said,
1:06
quote,
1:07
we have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national
1:12
security or public safety threat or that they have a foreign nexus.
0:00
Lawmakers, however, aren't buying it and are pushing for answers and action.
1:24
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and two other senators wrote a letter calling
1:28
for a briefing with the FBI and Homeland Security.
1:31
While in Connecticut,
1:32
Senator Richard Blumenthal says the devices should be shot down if they can't be identified.
1:37
And we've learned that House Speaker Mike Johnson did get a federal briefing on the sightings,
1:43
as have Senate staffers in a few select offices.
1:47
But other than that, there's been very little transparency.
1:52
So what's going on?
1:53
Is this some contagious mass hysteria?
1:56
Or are people really seeing something that our government cannot identify?
2:02
Our own Rich McHugh went out drone hunting in New Jersey.
2:05
He did not come back empty handed.
2:08
Rich, tell us what you saw.
SPEAKER 3
2:12
Hi, Elizabeth.
2:13
Well, I got to be honest here.
2:15
You know, when this story first came out a few weeks ago,
2:18
as a resident of New Jersey,
2:19
as a journalist,
2:20
I didn't pay it much credence.
2:22
I thought it would turn out to be a bunch of pranksters and this would all be over by now.
2:26
The experience I had last night, however, changed the way I feel about this story completely.
2:32
What I saw was more sophisticated than I ever imagined.
2:36
Take a look.
2:38
One, two, three, four, at least five lights, six lights.
2:42
I didn't believe what I was seeing, but what was I seeing?
2:46
We're here in central Jersey.
2:47
We've been looking for the past hour.
2:49
I think we've seen about 40 or 50 of these drones.
2:52
In fact, there's one over my shoulder right there.
2:56
One after another, after another, these drones appeared in the night sky.
3:01
If you look real close,
3:02
they look like fixed wing aircraft, about eight to 10 feet wide,
3:06
colorful,
3:07
white blinking lights.
3:09
That is not a plane.
3:11
Definitely not an airplane, but what was it?
3:15
Hours earlier, I was invited to join the Ocean County Sheriff Department.
3:20
They launched their own drones to see if they could intercept the mysterious
3:24
aircraft New Jersey residents have been reporting in recent weeks.
3:28
The department says these mystery drones evade detection because they don't give
3:32
off heat like regular drones.
3:34
Why do you think that is?
3:36
We don't know.
3:36
It's just something that we haven't, you know, it's not something that we've had our hands on.
3:40
It's not something that we've experienced.
3:42
Something they hadn't experienced until now.
3:45
One of their officers called 911 after seeing 50 of them come off the ocean.
SPEAKER 2
3:51
Advised after we made contact with that officer that there were 50 that came off the ocean.
3:56
50?
3:56
Five zero. at was my reaction also.
3:59
There were 50 that were coming off the ocean.
4:01
And this is a sworn officer?
4:03
A sworn officer, yes.
4:05
We contacted state police, we contacted the FBI, we contacted the
4:09
coast guard at which point the coast guard went out with their boat and they
4:12
reported seeing 13 following their boat and then the coast guard also advised that
4:17
they went over them about 300 feet and had a wingspan of about eight feet can i see
SPEAKER 3
4:21
one right here did i see the same thing that officer saw i'm still not sure what i
4:27
can show you is this video what i can tell you is i've never seen anything like it
4:31
before
4:33
And more than a month since these reports started,
4:35
the federal government doesn't know what they are either.
4:38
What's your message to the White House?
SPEAKER 2
4:40
My message, come to the Jersey Shore.
4:42
I know it's wintertime,
4:44
but come see what we see and then,
4:47
you know,
SPEAKER 3
4:54
You know, the Ocean County Sheriff, that drone unit, they have an industrial grade drone.
4:58
They put it up.
4:59
They were tracking one of these drones,
5:00
Elizabeth,
5:01
and they said this thing easily evaded them,
5:04
disappeared out of thin air.
5:06
So, you know, to me, if this is not our military, then it's even more scary and we need answers, frankly.
5:13
Oh.
