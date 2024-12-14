Drone Sightings Across a Dozen States

Larry Hogan shot this video last night.

0:03

These lights over his hometown in Davidsonville,

0:06

just 25 miles from the nation's capital,

0:09

as he pointed out.

0:11

And then there's this.

0:11

I've never seen them.

0:18

New Jersey Senator Andy Kim shared this video of drones he shot yesterday.

0:22

Federal authorities insist most of these sightings are actually legally manned aircraft.

0:29

But Senator Kim says he checked a flight tracker app while capturing this video and

0:33

that the devices he was capturing were not on it.

0:37

The sightings are happening near LaGuardia Airport too.

0:40

Officials say they received unconfirmed reports of drone activity over that busy airport.

0:47

As for numbers,

0:47

the FBI says it's received more than 3,000 tips from the public about drone

0:52

sightings going back to November 18th,

0:55

all over New Jersey.

0:56

Since then, there's been an average of 92 sightings per night and expanding across half a dozen states.

1:03

In a joint statement,

1:04

the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said,

1:06

quote,

1:07

we have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national

1:12

security or public safety threat or that they have a foreign nexus.

0:00

Lawmakers, however, aren't buying it and are pushing for answers and action.

1:24

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and two other senators wrote a letter calling

1:28

for a briefing with the FBI and Homeland Security.

1:31

While in Connecticut,

1:32

Senator Richard Blumenthal says the devices should be shot down if they can't be identified.

1:37

And we've learned that House Speaker Mike Johnson did get a federal briefing on the sightings,

1:43

as have Senate staffers in a few select offices.

1:47

But other than that, there's been very little transparency.

1:52

So what's going on?

1:53

Is this some contagious mass hysteria?

1:56

Or are people really seeing something that our government cannot identify?

2:02

Our own Rich McHugh went out drone hunting in New Jersey.

2:05

He did not come back empty handed.

2:08

Rich, tell us what you saw.

SPEAKER 3

2:12

Hi, Elizabeth.

2:13

Well, I got to be honest here.

2:15

You know, when this story first came out a few weeks ago,

2:18

as a resident of New Jersey,

2:19

as a journalist,

2:20

I didn't pay it much credence.

2:22

I thought it would turn out to be a bunch of pranksters and this would all be over by now.

2:26

The experience I had last night, however, changed the way I feel about this story completely.

2:32

What I saw was more sophisticated than I ever imagined.

2:36

Take a look.

2:38

One, two, three, four, at least five lights, six lights.

2:42

I didn't believe what I was seeing, but what was I seeing?

2:46

We're here in central Jersey.

2:47

We've been looking for the past hour.

2:49

I think we've seen about 40 or 50 of these drones.

2:52

In fact, there's one over my shoulder right there.

2:56

One after another, after another, these drones appeared in the night sky.

3:01

If you look real close,

3:02

they look like fixed wing aircraft, about eight to 10 feet wide,

3:06

colorful,

3:07

white blinking lights.

3:09

That is not a plane.

3:11

Definitely not an airplane, but what was it?

3:15

Hours earlier, I was invited to join the Ocean County Sheriff Department.

3:20

They launched their own drones to see if they could intercept the mysterious

3:24

aircraft New Jersey residents have been reporting in recent weeks.

3:28

The department says these mystery drones evade detection because they don't give

3:32

off heat like regular drones.

3:34

Why do you think that is?

3:36

We don't know.

3:36

It's just something that we haven't, you know, it's not something that we've had our hands on.

3:40

It's not something that we've experienced.

3:42

Something they hadn't experienced until now.

3:45

One of their officers called 911 after seeing 50 of them come off the ocean.

SPEAKER 2

3:51

Advised after we made contact with that officer that there were 50 that came off the ocean.

3:56

50?

3:56

Five zero. at was my reaction also.

3:59

There were 50 that were coming off the ocean.

4:01

And this is a sworn officer?

4:03

A sworn officer, yes.

4:05

We contacted state police, we contacted the FBI, we contacted the

4:09

coast guard at which point the coast guard went out with their boat and they

4:12

reported seeing 13 following their boat and then the coast guard also advised that

4:17

they went over them about 300 feet and had a wingspan of about eight feet can i see

SPEAKER 3

4:21

one right here did i see the same thing that officer saw i'm still not sure what i

4:27

can show you is this video what i can tell you is i've never seen anything like it

4:31

before

4:33

And more than a month since these reports started,

4:35

the federal government doesn't know what they are either.

4:38

What's your message to the White House?

SPEAKER 2

4:40

My message, come to the Jersey Shore.

4:42

I know it's wintertime,

4:44

but come see what we see and then,

4:47

you know,

4:02 the federal government doesn't know what they are either.

4:38

What's your message to the White House?

SPEAKER 2

4:40

My message, come to the Jersey Shore.

4:42

I know it's wintertime,

4:44

but come see what we see and then,

4:47

you know,

4:47

maybe have a better appreciation for why our residents are concerned.

SPEAKER 3

4:54

You know, the Ocean County Sheriff, that drone unit, they have an industrial grade drone.

4:58

They put it up.

4:59

They were tracking one of these drones,

5:00

Elizabeth,

5:01

and they said this thing easily evaded them,

5:04

disappeared out of thin air.

5:06

So, you know, to me, if this is not our military, then it's even more scary and we need answers, frankly.

5:13

Oh.