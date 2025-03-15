Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Unmasking the Day of Resistance: Students for Justice in Palestine

On October 7, 2023, terror struck Israel, resulting in a tragic loss of life and the kidnapping of families. In the aftermath, a chilling response emerged from a student group in America.
Andrea Shaffer
Mar 15, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

On October 7, 2023, terror struck Israel, resulting in a tragic loss of life and the kidnapping of families. In the aftermath, a chilling response emerged from a student group in America—the “Day of Resistance Toolkit.” In this powerful video, we delve into the origins of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), tracing its evolution from advocacy to a platform of antisemitism.

Through harrowing visuals and emotional testimonies, we explore the impact on Jewish communities, the glorification of violence, and the dangerous rhetoric that has taken root on campuses. Join us as we uncover a narrative that challenges the perception of justice and resistance.

OUTLINE:

00:00 October 7th

00:26 National Students for Justice in Palestine

00:29 Roots of Division

00:53 The Attack and the Call

01:13 Mobilization Against Israel

01:29 A Message of Hate

01:38 Glorifying Terror

01:53 The Fallout

02:15 Closing


Andrea’s Newsletter
Andrea’s Newsletter
Authors
Andrea Shaffer
Recent Posts
The Future of America's Judiciary: A Conservative Shift
  Andrea Shaffer
Video of Fort Meyers, Florida City Council Meeting, Gulf Coast News
  Andrea Shaffer
Shadows of Jihad: Updated New Orleans Attacker Info
  Andrea Shaffer
Arrington Slams Dems For Criticisms Of DOGE: People Didn’t Vote For ‘Transgender Operas In Colombia’
  Andrea Shaffer
Shadows of Jihad: The Resurgence in 2025
  Andrea Shaffer
Lee Zeldin Announces Historic Deregulation
  Andrea Shaffer
The Next Potential Big Attack on America
  Andrea Shaffer