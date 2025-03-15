Unmasking the Day of Resistance: Students for Justice in Palestine

On October 7, 2023, terror struck Israel, resulting in a tragic loss of life and the kidnapping of families. In the aftermath, a chilling response emerged from a student group in America—the “Day of Resistance Toolkit.” In this powerful video, we delve into the origins of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), tracing its evolution from advocacy to a platform of antisemitism.

Through harrowing visuals and emotional testimonies, we explore the impact on Jewish communities, the glorification of violence, and the dangerous rhetoric that has taken root on campuses. Join us as we uncover a narrative that challenges the perception of justice and resistance.

OUTLINE:

00:00 October 7th

00:26 National Students for Justice in Palestine

00:29 Roots of Division

00:53 The Attack and the Call

01:13 Mobilization Against Israel

01:29 A Message of Hate

01:38 Glorifying Terror

01:53 The Fallout

02:15 Closing



