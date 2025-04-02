Uncover the hidden truths behind one of history's most controversial events in "Uncertain Shadows: JFK Conspiracy Unveiled." This gripping documentary explores the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the decades-long debate surrounding it. With recently declassified documents and groundbreaking AI analysis, we delve into the possibility of conspiracy, revealing intriguing connections involving key figures like James Angleton and Allen Dulles.

Join journalist Jefferson Morley as he presents new evidence that challenges the lone gunman theory and uncovers the shadows of deception still lurking in classified files. Watch the full documentary now, and share your thoughts in the comments! Also available on my YouTube channel.

OUTLINE:

00:01 Opening Scene

00:19 James Angleton

00:40 Trump's Executive Order

00:59 Grok Analysis

01:18 Lee Harvey Oswald

01:37 Jack Ruby

01:59 Dulles and Trafficante

02:19 CIA Operatives

02:36 Lyndon B. Johnson

02:56 Grok's Method

03:18 Key Findings

03:36 April 1st Congressional Hearing

03:55 CIA Memo

04:11 Angleton Interview

04:28 Grok's Initial Scan

04:43 Oswald Reenactment