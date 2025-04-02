Uncover the hidden truths behind one of history's most controversial events in "Uncertain Shadows: JFK Conspiracy Unveiled." This gripping documentary explores the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the decades-long debate surrounding it. With recently declassified documents and groundbreaking AI analysis, we delve into the possibility of conspiracy, revealing intriguing connections involving key figures like James Angleton and Allen Dulles.
Join journalist Jefferson Morley as he presents new evidence that challenges the lone gunman theory and uncovers the shadows of deception still lurking in classified files. Watch the full documentary now, and share your thoughts in the comments! Also available on my YouTube channel.
OUTLINE:
00:01 Opening Scene
00:19 James Angleton
00:40 Trump's Executive Order
00:59 Grok Analysis
01:18 Lee Harvey Oswald
01:37 Jack Ruby
01:59 Dulles and Trafficante
02:19 CIA Operatives
02:36 Lyndon B. Johnson
02:56 Grok's Method
03:18 Key Findings
03:36 April 1st Congressional Hearing
03:55 CIA Memo
04:11 Angleton Interview
04:28 Grok's Initial Scan
04:43 Oswald Reenactment
