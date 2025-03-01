The Third War on America - The Drug Cartels Sophisticated Drugs, Guns, Money and Human Trafficking Operation

Starting in the Obama administration to modern day, Mexican drug cartels started purchasing guns in America - and smuggling them back through the southern border. Up in Wisconsin, Operation Thor discovered the Cartel gun running operation starts in Racine - and spans across multiple United States cities including Florida.

Operation Thor sparked the concern of multiple jurisdictions and remarkably in an incredibly rare occurrence - multiple states agreed to collaborate and stop this deadly network. The Middle District of Florida uncovers a drug cartel gun running operation that spans multiple states and Mexico.

To help combat this growing deadly threat by the Mexican drug cartels, recently the Trump administration has declared 8 Mexican drug cartels designated terrorist organization. Will America final win the deadly Mexican drug, gun and human trafficking scourge here in America?

Time will tell.