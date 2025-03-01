Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

The Third War on America - The Drug Cartels Sophisticated Drugs, Guns, Money and Human Trafficking Operation

Andrea Shaffer
Mar 01, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Starting in the Obama administration to modern day, Mexican drug cartels started purchasing guns in America - and smuggling them back through the southern border. Up in Wisconsin, Operation Thor discovered the Cartel gun running operation starts in Racine - and spans across multiple United States cities including Florida.

Operation Thor sparked the concern of multiple jurisdictions and remarkably in an incredibly rare occurrence - multiple states agreed to collaborate and stop this deadly network. The Middle District of Florida uncovers a drug cartel gun running operation that spans multiple states and Mexico.

To help combat this growing deadly threat by the Mexican drug cartels, recently the Trump administration has declared 8 Mexican drug cartels designated terrorist organization. Will America final win the deadly Mexican drug, gun and human trafficking scourge here in America?

Andrea’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Time will tell.

Andrea’s Newsletter
Andrea’s Newsletter
Authors
Andrea Shaffer
Recent Posts
Syria’s Sectarian Flames: The March 2025 Massacres; Creator & Exec. Prod Andrea Shaffer
  Andrea Shaffer
Persecution of Christians and Jews Across Asia
  Andrea Shaffer
Helene Missing Person List **12/16/2024**
  Andrea Shaffer
"Little Pink House", Abuse of Eminent Domain -Time to Challenge
  Andrea Shaffer
Nolichucky River Contamination Testing After Helene Flood
  Andrea Shaffer
Mark Adressen - First of All It's Good Morning in America
  Andrea Shaffer
Same People Who Locked Granny Up Cry About Deportation
  Andrea Shaffer