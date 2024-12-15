Mark Levin "The Old Confederacy Alive And Well In The Democratic Party

Mark Levin highlights in his show a book written by Samuel P. Huntington over twenty years ago explaining the dangers of unfettered illegal immigration and how it could destablized our patriotic public.

"The difference between a "patriotic public" and "denationalized elites" parallel other differences in value and philosophy. Growing differences between the leaders of major institutions and the public on domestic and foreign policy issues affecting national identity form a major cultural fault line curring across class, denominational, racial, regional, and ethnic distinctions. In a variety of ways, the American establishment, governmental and private, has become increasingly divorced from the American people.

Politically America remains a democracy because key public officials are selected through free and fair elections. In many respects, however, it has become an unrepresentative democracy because on crucial issues, especially involving national identity, its leaders pass laws and implement policies contrary to the views of the American people. Concomitantly, the American people have become increasingly alienated from politics and government." Samuel P. Huntington, nearly written 20 years ago.

Mark talks about the horrific drug problem pouring over the border;

1.) Over 300,000 underage migrant children lost.

2.) Woman being sold into sex slavery

3.) The Democrat Party willingly allowed it

4.) Democrats once agreed orderly immigration Because the open border policy of the Democrat Party is to create a century of monopolistic control of the country.