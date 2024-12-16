Mark Adressen - First of All It's Good Morning in America

Or, you know, comedians who think they can, you know, tell jokes that they couldn't tell. So there are all these little sparks, you know, kind of firing all over the place.

And, you know, people basically, you know, essentially poking their head out of the, you know, frozen tundra of the culture.

And sort of realizing that it's actually okay to like laugh and play and have fun and build things, do things, hire on merit, celebrate success. And then underneath that is sort of fundamentally be proud of the country, be happy about the country, be patriotic.