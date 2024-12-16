Nolichucky River Contamination Testing After Helene Flood

The report comes out of Bumpus Cove, Tennessee, which is right on the Nolichucky River, upstream from Little Germany. This information was reported in the Grindstone Ministries report. Grindstone Ministries took seven water and soil samples from Bumpus Cove, in the Little Germany area, the conclusion of the report that we’ve got Nolichucky River below:

“IDLH: Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health, is typically concerned with airborne concentrations while lethal dose is oral ingestion. However, soil level of contamination along the Nolichucky River exceeds the permissible exposure level by 10 to 1,000-fold, and it should be extrapolated that the levels inhaled through the dust and were absorbed through the skin could exceed the permissible exposure levels. Humans would be impacted by dust inhalation, dust settling on skin and then sweating, allowing absorption through the skin and absorption through wet mud into clothing and through skin.

“Gastrointestinal issues and headaches were the most common symptoms of excessive exposure to these heavy metals, arsenic and barium being the most likely culprits of any potential injury. Their levels in soil exceeded the permissible exposure level by a multiple of 827 and 17,000, respectively.

“Cadaver dogs were reported to have been ill, their body mass is lower, and routes of entry would have been through their paws and wet soil, inhalation through looking for cadavers as well as ingestion through cleaning themselves and drinking from puddles.”

Above the permissible exposure level were: arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, lead, and selenium. How much above? Arsenic, permissible exposure level 0.01, actual 8.27, barium permissible 0.05, actual 853.73, chromium permissible 0.05, actual 57.42, lead permissible 0.05, actual 194.06, selenium permissible 0.2, actual 2.26. Lead levels were 2.5 micrograms per kilogram. So, that’s a good amount of lead in the water. The soild samples detected radium-226 and radium-228 that was found in the water samples. The acid levels were 50% to almost 300% more than a battery acid. Fecal coliform counts that the lab gave us for the first location were 231 colony-forming units.

That’s pretty high. That’s also an indication of warm-blooded animals that have died. “There’s also the possibility of biological contamination through ruptured sewer lines.” Again, this is a professional report that we paid $5,695 for this one report, “we” being Grindstone. “There is also the possibility of biological contamination through ruptured sewer lines, septic tanks, dead humans, and livestock. The generation of hydrogen sulfide gas is also a possibility that could have impacted cadaver dogs. “At lower concentrations, it smells like rotten eggs. At higher concentration levels, it has a sickening, sweet odor, which –” inserting my own observations here, many NGOs reported running into that odor. Some of them didn’t know what that odor was – continuing from the report:

“At extremely high levels, a person can lose their ability to smell the gas and become unaware of its presence. Hydrogen sulfide is heavier than air, so it can build up in low-lying areas and enclosed spaces. Low concentration may irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory system. Asthmatics may experience difficulty in breathing. If you look at Google Earth and you look at Nuclear Fuel Services along the highway, here that’s right next to the river, there’s an old pole barn (1205 Banner St, Erwin, TN?). And the old pole barn is where per NFS, their statements immediately after the flood was that what was damaged at Nuclear Fuel Services was that pole barn and that there were “training barrels” of cesium-137, etc., that were located in that pole barn for “training purposes”.

Again, RUMINT, unconfirmed by me. And that the only thing, the only structure that was affected was that pole barn that had “training materials” in it. However, immediately after that, drone footage was acquired of their property. And if you look on Google Maps, if you look at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, due east is a metal building, about an 8,000 square foot metal building. And that metal building, talking to locals, is used for cleaning all the contaminated pieces, parts, etc. And that building flooded, as well. And all the stuff that was in that building washed away. “Conclusion: The correlation between soil levels and permissible exposure levels, immediately dangerous to life and health or lethal dose, 50% lethal dose, is difficult because each is measuring a different route of entry.