JFK Assassination Files Updates: The Untold Conspiracy

Uncover the shocking revelations from the newly released JFK assassination files in our latest documentary, featuring in-depth analysis by Ryan Tyre "JFK Assassination Files: The Untold Conspiracy." This groundbreaking analysis dives into the 31,419 pages of previously unreleased documents, shedding light on the intricate web of conspirators involved in JFK's tragic death.
Discover the roles of Lyndon B. Johnson, the CIA, the Mafia, and foreign operatives as we piece together the true story behind the assassination. With evidence of multiple shooters, financial connections, and a high-level cover-up, this documentary challenges the official narrative and raises more questions than answers. Join us as we explore this pivotal chapter in American history. Don’t forget to subscribe, bookmark, comment and share this ground breaking analysis documentary. Also available on other platforms including my YouTube channel.
Andrea’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
OUTLINE:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:23 Who Was Responsible for JFK’s Death?
00:04:46 New Players, Timelines, and Motives
00:04:55 New Players
00:07:19 Timelines and Motives 00:09:37 Cover-Up and Conclusion
00:11:33 Summary 31,419 Pages of Unreleased JFK Files
00:12:33 Pre-Assassination Intelligence Failures
00:13:48 Grassy Knoll and Multiple Shooter Evidence
00:14:53 Mafia Involvement and Jack Ruby’s Network
00:15:52 Secret Service and Government Complicity
00:17:00 Financial and Foreign Connections
00:18:06 Post-Assassination Cover-Up
00:19:12 Final Revelations and Fragments
00:20:09 New Information Not Previously Public
00:21:23 Conclusion
00:22:12 Outro and Credits
Share this post