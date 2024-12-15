Playback speed
Share post
Marc Andreesen - Meeting Government Will Control AI

Scary Government is going to lockup competition and only allow 2-3 big AI companies to control the flow of information.
Andrea Shaffer
Dec 15, 2024
2
1
We had meetings in D.C.

0:01

in May where we talked to them about this,

0:03

and the meetings were absolutely horrifying,

0:05

and we came out basically deciding we had to endorse Trump.

0:08

What did you hear in those meetings?

0:10

AI is a technology basically that the government is going to completely control.

0:12

This is not going to be a startup thing.

0:14

They actually said flat out to us, don't do AI startups.

0:17

Don't fund AI startups.

0:18

It's not something that we're going to allow to happen.

0:21

They're not going to be allowed to exist.

0:23

There's no point.

0:23

They basically said AI is going to be a game of two or three big companies working

0:27

closely with the government.

0:28

And we're going to basically wrap them in a,

0:30

you know,

0:31

I'm paraphrasing,We're going to control them.

0:37

And we're going to dictate what they do.

0:38

And then I said,

0:39

well,

0:39

I said,

0:40

I don't understand how you're going to lock this down so much because like the math for,

0:43

you know,

0:43

AI is like out there and it's being

0:44

taught everywhere.

0:45

And they literally said,

0:46

well,

0:47

during the Cold War,

0:48

we classified entire areas of physics and took them out of the research community.

0:52

And entire branches of physics basically went dark and didn't proceed.

0:56

And that if we decide we need to, we're going to do the same thing to the math underneath AI.

1:00

Wow.

1:01

And I said, I've just learned two very important things.

1:05

Because I wasn't aware of the former,

1:07

and I wasn't aware that you were even conceiving of doing it to the latter.

0:00

