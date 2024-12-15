Marc Andreesen - Meeting Government Will Control AI

We had meetings in D.C.

in May where we talked to them about this,

and the meetings were absolutely horrifying,

and we came out basically deciding we had to endorse Trump.

What did you hear in those meetings?

AI is a technology basically that the government is going to completely control.

This is not going to be a startup thing.

They actually said flat out to us, don't do AI startups.

Don't fund AI startups.

It's not something that we're going to allow to happen.

They're not going to be allowed to exist.

There's no point.

They basically said AI is going to be a game of two or three big companies working

closely with the government.

And we're going to basically wrap them in a,

you know,

I'm paraphrasing,We're going to control them.

And we're going to dictate what they do.

And then I said,

well,

I said,

I don't understand how you're going to lock this down so much because like the math for,

you know,

AI is like out there and it's being

taught everywhere.

And they literally said,

well,

during the Cold War,

we classified entire areas of physics and took them out of the research community.

And entire branches of physics basically went dark and didn't proceed.

And that if we decide we need to, we're going to do the same thing to the math underneath AI.

Wow.

And I said, I've just learned two very important things.

Because I wasn't aware of the former,

and I wasn't aware that you were even conceiving of doing it to the latter.

