Let's Give These Families a Home For Christmas

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene,

0:01 some families in North Carolina have nowhere to go for the holidays after losing

0:06 everything in the storm.

0:08 But for one family, a Christmas miracle, they got a new home.

0:12 The nonprofit group Emergency RV donated a vehicle to the Lindsay Miller organization, to Lindsay Miller,

0:20 The organization was founded in 2018 after a wildfire in California decimated people's homes.

0:27 Well,

0:27 this week,

0:28 volunteers gave an RV to the Millers,

0:30 complete with food,

0:32 supplies,

0:33 and even Christmas presents.

SPEAKER 2

0:36 I had me and my two little boys who were looking up to me, you know, and I didn't know what to do.

0:42 We'll just stay wherever we can.

0:44 I have a couple friends, and then we stayed in a hotel room and just bounced.

0:50 And then sometimes we'll go and stay in the house because I didn't have anywhere.

0:54 We are able to provide not only homes, but I feel like we're able to provide a lot of hope.

SPEAKER 1

0:59 I don't feel like hope is something that a lot of people have right now.

1:03 I want to make it as easy as it is I can for her and everything that she's gone through,

1:07 everything her kids have gone through,

and I want them to know that people haven't forgot.

SPEAKER 2

1:13 We don't have to have a cold Christmas.

I didn't know where we were going to spend our Christmas.

This has really, really been a big impact on my family.

SPEAKER 3

Emergency RV says they have more than 700 people in Western North Carolina on their wait list.

They say they need donations and volunteers to help deliver RV’s to people in need.

