Share post
Lee Zeldin cancels all eight entities connected to the $20 billion “gold bar” scheme

Just think how many homes, ranches, and barns could had been rebuilt after Hurricane Helene & Milton with $20 billion dollars.
Andrea Shaffer
Mar 12, 2025
Over the past few weeks, it has been a high priority of mine to identify and bring to light countless issues regarding a Biden-EPA gold bar scheme. 20 billion of your tax dollars were parked at an outside financial institution in a deliberate effort to limit government oversight, doling out your money through just eight pass-through, politically connected, unqualified, and in some cases, brand new NGOs. The money has since been frozen and the Department of Justice and FBI have been investigating. You may have heard how a group linked to Stacey Abrams received $2 billion after reporting a mere $100 in total revenue the year before.

Or how the founding director of the EPA's program dished out $5 billion to his former employer after shaping the legislation that created the program from his White House post. These two examples have only been the tip of the iceberg. I'm here to report back to the American people that as of today, I have officially terminated these grant agreements entirely. Not only does EPA have full authority to take this action, but frankly, we were left with no other option. This termination is based on substantial concerns regarding program integrity, objections to the award process, programmatic fraud, waste, and abuse, and misalignment with the agency's priorities, which collectively undermine the fundamental goals and statutory objectives of the awards. The only way we can reduce waste, increase oversight, and meet the intent of the law as it was written is by terminating these grants. It is my unwavering commitment to President Trump, Congress, and to you

the EPA will once again be an exceptional steward of your tax dollars. I will have it no other way.

