Why aren't more government officials helping the search effort to find the missing people? This is unacceptable. Sources say the flooding had backed up the Green Mountain Bridge with debris and then it failed. Once the water was released there was a large wall of water that was released uprooting many structures and swepting away vechicles. People are being discovered miles down the ways. A week and a half ago she found Alena's clothing. During this excavation, they found a shirt of Alena's.
Kelly White, Searching For Her Cousin Alena Ayers in Green Mountain NC 12/7/2024
America needs to elevate the voices of the unherd by highlighting how the people are being ignored by our government. Why aren't more government officials helping with the search for missing people?
Dec 12, 2024
