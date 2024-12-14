Chronicles Of Olivia is Documenting the Destruction of Hurricane Helene

There's people that will never be found.
SPEAKER 2
0:01
They'll never be found or they'll wash up on the banks, you know, five years from now.
SPEAKER 1
0:06
And in this area, there was like houses that came from miles away.
SPEAKER 2
0:10
Yeah, 10, 15, 20 miles away.
SPEAKER 1
0:13
Wow.
0:13
So the water is that powerful that it just literally...
SPEAKER 2
0:15
As you get down this river where it feeds into the lake,
0:18
there's an area we call the stew pot.
It's like a log jam,
0:21
and it's just solid houses and logs all the way down to the bottom of the river,
0:20
0:25
all the way across.
0:25
You can't even see the water.
0:26
And you can't even really search that effectively.
0:29
Yes.
0:29
just compressed all the way down.
0:32
You can't get a diver in it.
0:33
You can't get a boat in it.
0:34
Something that people in the media haven't really touched on just because they don't know.
0:38
It's not just about bringing closure,
0:40
but if you don't make a recovery,
0:42
they're stuck in probate court for three years.
0:44
They can't get a life insurance payout.
0:46
There's a lot more to it than just trying to bring their family member
0:49
home and get them closure.
0:51
And they can't move forward financially or any other way until they can get a death certificate.
0:55
So we're just trying to get as much done as we can in the daylight in the next two
0:59
weeks before it gets too cold and before we get a few feet of snow buried in the ground.
1:03
And the dogs are out here in the cold all day too.
0:00
