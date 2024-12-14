Chronicles Of Olivia is Documenting the Destruction of Hurricane Helene

There's people that will never be found.

SPEAKER 2

0:01

They'll never be found or they'll wash up on the banks, you know, five years from now.

SPEAKER 1

0:06

And in this area, there was like houses that came from miles away.

SPEAKER 2

0:10

Yeah, 10, 15, 20 miles away.

SPEAKER 1

0:13

Wow.

0:13

So the water is that powerful that it just literally...

SPEAKER 2

0:15

As you get down this river where it feeds into the lake,

0:18

there's an area we call the stew pot.

It's like a log jam,

0:21

0:25

all the way across.

0:25

You can't even see the water.

0:26

And you can't even really search that effectively.

0:29

Yes.

0:29

just compressed all the way down.

0:32

You can't get a diver in it.

0:33

You can't get a boat in it.

0:34

Something that people in the media haven't really touched on just because they don't know.

0:38

It's not just about bringing closure,

0:40

but if you don't make a recovery,

0:42

they're stuck in probate court for three years.

0:44

They can't get a life insurance payout.

0:46

There's a lot more to it than just trying to bring their family member

0:49

home and get them closure.

0:51

And they can't move forward financially or any other way until they can get a death certificate.

0:55

So we're just trying to get as much done as we can in the daylight in the next two

0:59

weeks before it gets too cold and before we get a few feet of snow buried in the ground.

1:03

And the dogs are out here in the cold all day too.

0:00