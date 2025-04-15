Communist Subversion

Yuri Bezmenov warned America in the mid-1980s through interviews, books and university lectures. Why didn't American institutions listen when the warning was relevant?

Introduction

In the mid-1980s, Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB defector, delivered a chilling warning to America through interviews, books, and university lectures. He outlined a deliberate, four-stage process of ideological subversion allegedly employed by the Soviet Union to undermine and destabilize the United States. Bezmenov claimed that this process—demoralization, destabilization, crisis, and normalization—was already well underway in America. Decades later, his warnings resonate as we reflect on the state of the nation. Why did American institutions not heed Bezmenov’s alarm when it was most relevant? This article explores his four stages of subversion and examines their implications for America today.

The Four Stages of Subversion

1. Demoralization

Bezmenov described demoralization as a 15–20-year process of indoctrinating a new generation through the educational system. During this phase, media and institutions—whether consciously or unconsciously—become sympathetic to the subverting nation’s ideological causes. In the U.S., Bezmenov noted, this phase was surprisingly easy for the USSR to advance. Tactics included aggravating racial tensions by emphasizing negatives, promoting equality of outcome over equal opportunity, and supplanting national holidays and values with divisive, parochial alternatives. The goal was to erode national unity and foster a generation disconnected from traditional values.

2. Destabilization

Following demoralization, destabilization takes two to five years and targets the nation’s foreign relations, defense, and economy. Promises of security and free social services undermine individual responsibility. Traditional institutions weaken as charismatic politicians rise, offering government handouts and leveraging mob rule to advance their agendas. Bezmenov warned that this phase creates vulnerabilities in the nation’s core systems, setting the stage for deeper chaos.

3. Crisis

The crisis phase is marked by chaos and confusion, culminating in a climactic turning point. Leaders are blackmailed or indicted to remove them from power, often under the pretext of social unrest. New, strong leaders emerge, granted sweeping powers that bypass existing laws. This phase exploits the fractures created in earlier stages, pushing the nation toward a breaking point.

4. Normalization

In the final phase, previous policies and practices are replaced with new laws and regulations. History is erased—monuments, historical buildings, grave sites, art, and literature tied to the old values are destroyed. Bezmenov claimed in the mid-1980s that America was already well past the 20-year mark of demoralization. Recent years have seen indictments of political opponents, social unrest, and efforts to redefine national identity, raising questions about how far the process has advanced.

Conclusion: A Warning to America

Yuri Bezmenov’s warnings from the 1980s feel eerily prescient today. America stands at a crossroads, with signs of all four stages—demoralization, destabilization, crisis, and normalization—evident in recent events. The indictments of political figures, the erosion of unifying values, and the rise of divisive narratives suggest a nation under strain. If Bezmenov’s framework holds true, America risks sliding further into a manipulated future unless it confronts these challenges head-on. The time to listen and act is now—before the final stage becomes irreversible. Let this serve as a wake-up call to preserve the principles that define the nation.