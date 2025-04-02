Xavier Becerra, California’s former Attorney General and ex-HHS Secretary, has thrown his hat into the ring for governor, bringing with him a polarizing legacy that’s sure to ignite debate. From suing the Trump administration over 120 times to pushing vaccine mandates and defending controversial abortion laws, Becerra has built a reputation as a fierce partisan warrior—but at what cost?

His tenure is marred by accusations of overreach, legal missteps, and a relentless pursuit of progressive policies that have left many Californians questioning whether his vision aligns with the state’s diverse needs or simply serves an ideological elite. Xavier sued the Trump administration over 120 times, and won a landmark ACA California v. Texas Supreme Court case. As a California Attorney General, Xavier defended cases protecting reproductive rights, vaccine mandates, DACA recipients, and police funding.

Accusations Violated Hatch Act

As former HHS Secretary, Xavier was swimming in controversy including violating the Hatch Act by expressing support for Senator Alex Padilla's reelection while speaking in his official capacity at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Annual Awards Gala on September 15, 2022, per a OGS report.

Forced Vaccine Mandates

As HHS Secretary Xavier, on November 4, 2021, CMS released an Interim Final Rule (IFR), that requires specified Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers and suppliers to establish a policy that requires all eligible staff (subject to legally required exceptions) to receive the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine by December 6, 2021, and to complete their vaccination series by January 4, 2022. However, two district courts—in Missouri v. Biden and Louisiana v. Becerra—granted the plaintiffs' motions for preliminary injunctions in each respective case. The Missouri court enjoined the IFR in 10 plaintiff states, while the Louisiana court enjoined the rule in the remaining states. Among other determinations, both courts concluded that CMS likely exceeded its statutory authority in issuing the IFR because the applicable provisions do not specifically authorize the agency to mandate vaccination; the agency likely lacked "good cause" to waive notice-and-comment rulemaking procedures; and the plaintiffs sufficiently demonstrated they would suffer irreparable harm—including in the form of significant staffing shortages—if the IFR was not enjoined.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (Fifth Circuit), in considering the government's motion to stay the preliminary injunction in Louisiana, narrowed the scope of the injunction to the plaintiff states. Since the Fifth Circuit's order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, in Texas v. Becerra, issued a preliminary injunction order enjoining the IFR's enforcement in that state. As of December 31, 2021, CMS was enjoined from enforcing the IFR in the 25 states that are plaintiffs in Missouri, Louisiana, or Texas.

Legality Contract Questions as HHS Secretary A December 2024 Energy and Commerce report outlines Secretary Becerra, an attorney by trade, failed to sign the basic legal documents and follow the process required by the Constitution and federal law necessary to reappoint 14 key NIH officials, putting their jobs, the decisions they’ve made, and the billions in funding they’ve approved in legal jeopardy, said Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Subcommittee on Health Chair Brett Guthrie (R-KY), and Oversight and Investigations Chair Morgan Griffith (R-VA).

Prolific Abortion Advocate Targeting Pro-Life

In March 2021, Senator Tom Cotton penned an op-ed in the National Review stating "Xavier Becerra, whose most notable health-care experience involves unconstitutional lockdowns and a years-long lawsuit against the Little Sisters of the Poor. This order of Catholic nuns — who spend their lives caring for the elderly poor — sought an exemption from Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate in court for years, until the federal government granted an exemption in 2017. Becerra fought this exemption in court for the next three years." Xavier vigorously defended a California law that targeted pro-life pregnancy centers and forced them to advertise abortions, arguing it all the way to the Supreme Court, which overturned the law because it violated the free-speech protections of the First Amendment. Justice Gorsuch wrote, “If Hollywood may host a studio audience or film a singing competition while not a single soul may enter California’s churches, synagogues and mosques, something has gone seriously awry.”

Non-citizen 2020 Census Lawsuit

In 2018, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over its decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau questionnaire. An accurate population count of all individuals – regardless of citizenship status – is mandated every ten years under the U.S. Constitution. In the Xavier Becerra-led lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, the Supreme Court ruled against the administration, sending the case back to the lower courts. This ruling meant that the citizenship question would not be included on the 2020 census form, and the case was sent back to the lower courts for further proceedings.

Censorship

One prominent case linked to Becerra’s tenure is Missouri v. Biden (later involving HHS and Becerra explicitly), which addresses allegations that the Biden administration, including HHS, pressured social media companies to suppress certain viewpoints on COVID-19 vaccines and other public health matters. Filed in 2022 by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, the lawsuit claims that federal officials, including those at HHS, engaged in a coordinated effort to censor content deemed "misinformation" by flagging posts for removal on platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The plaintiffs argue this violated First Amendment rights.

In July 2023, a federal district court issued an injunction limiting government communication with social media companies about content moderation, though the scope was later narrowed by the Fifth Circuit. The Supreme Court heard arguments in Murthy v. Missouri (the case’s evolved name) in March 2024, with a decision pending as of early 2025. Becerra, as HHS Secretary, was named due to his agency’s role in public health messaging, though specific actions attributed to him personally remain less detailed in public records.

In summary, Xavier Becerra is the wrong candidate for California governor because his track record reveals a pattern of prioritizing political agendas over practical governance, often to the detriment of residents. His aggressive push for vaccine mandates as HHS Secretary, struck down by courts for exceeding authority, threatened healthcare staffing during a crisis. His failure to properly reappoint NIH officials jeopardized billions in funding, exposing a reckless disregard for legal detail. Becerra’s targeting of pro-life groups and defense of censorship efforts signal a willingness to trample free speech and individual rights, while his prolific litigation—though sometimes victorious—burdened taxpayers with costly battles that didn’t always serve the state’s broader interests. Californians need a leader focused on unity and competence, not a divisive ideologue with a trail of controversies.