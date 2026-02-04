On "The Andrea Shaffer Show" today, host Andrea Shaffer interviews Doron Keidar, an IDF combat veteran with over 20 years in elite special forces, Director of International Relations at BHS Security Defence, host of The Doron Keidar Podcast, and a global advocate for Israel. Keidar shares unfiltered insights from his experiences on the front lines in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond, especially since the October 7th attacks, while combating the Iranian regime, its terror proxies, and rising antisemitism.



The discussion begins with Keidar's background, exploring how his frontline service has shaped his views on threats from Iran and groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. It then delves into current Middle East dynamics, including Israel's post-October 7th strategies against Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Syria, and beyond, amid pressing challenges like escalating tensions and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

A key focus is the renewed US-Israel partnership under the 2025 administration changes, highlighting joint intelligence sharing and military buildups for regional stability. Recent updates include the ongoing US military presence with the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and additional ships in the Arabian Sea, Gulf, Red Sea, and Mediterranean; reinforcements of THAAD and Patriot systems across allied bases; a joint US-Israel naval exercise in the Red Sea on February 1, 2026; high-level coordination meetings between IDF and US officials.

The conversation also examines proxy wars, including Qatar's support for Hamas and Iran's "axis of resistance," and strategies to disrupt these networks.



Additionally, Keidar and Shaffer discuss why it is strategic for America and Israel to help topple the Iranian regime: it aligns with US interests in the Western Hemisphere by countering Iranian influence and proxy activities that could extend threats globally; it is crucial for preserving Western civilization by eliminating an Islamic extremist threat that endangers both America and the world; and it underscores the commonality between Christianity and Judaism as foundational Western values, strengthening alliances like Christian-Zionist partnerships.



The interview touches on rising global antisemitism's impact on US-Israel cooperation and the role American supporters can play in combating it. Finally, it looks ahead to desired outcomes from joint efforts, such as regime change in Iran or dismantling proxy networks, potentially reshaping Middle East peace.



Doron Keidar is the host of The Doron Keidar Podcast and serves as Executive Producer and Leading Man in the film I AM ISRAEL – The Mountain of the King. He also has a website at Doron Keidar.



Doron is also active with Cry For Zion, a movement advocating for Jewish rights on the Temple Mount. Through historical, archaeological, and biblical evidence, he offers audiences a compelling vision of Jerusalem’s past, present, and prophetic future.