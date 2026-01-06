Kelly legitimizes a figure associated with The Grayzone, a far-left outlet accused of spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda on issues like Ukraine, Syria, China and Paletine!



Megyn Kelly's decision to feature Aaron Maté on her show to analyze the Trump administration's capture and extradition of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to the United States on multiple narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges has drawn sharp criticism for platforming a journalist with a history of amplifying narratives that align with U.S. adversaries like Russia, China, Iran, and the Venezuelan regime itself.



In the episode aired on January 5, 2026, Kelly introduced Maté by expressing her own caution about the event, stating, "So, I think I speak for a lot of moms and dads for that matter when I say I'm staying in yellow territory until we know more and I will not be joining the Fox News cheerleading brigade this time. I've been burned too many times."



She praised Maté as an "independent journalist" and co-host of the Useful Idiots podcast, noting that he "was one of the journalists who challenged the allegations of collusion by President Trump and the Russian government back in 2016" and "knew that was before most did even though he wasn't exactly a Trump supporter." Kelly further highlighted Maté's stance on the Maduro capture, saying, "Aaron again is not supportive of the Trump administration's actions this weekend. He says it was nothing short of a kidnapping of Maduro."



However, detractors argue that by giving Maté airtime, Kelly legitimizes a figure associated with The Grayzone, a far-left outlet accused of spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda on issues like Ukraine and Syria, where Maté has echoed Russian and Syrian government claims denying chemical attacks and framing conflicts as U.S.-provoked proxy wars.



Although Maté has no direct financial links to Russian entities, his work has been heavily promoted by Russian state-backed accounts, he has testified at UN meetings hosted by Russia, and The Grayzone employs former contributors from RT and Sputnik, raising concerns about indirect influence.



Critics contend that Maté consistently plays into the hands of America's adversaries; defending regimes and narratives favored by Russia, China, Iran, and now effectively siding with Maduro's authoritarian government by labeling a lawful enforcement of U.S. indictments as "kidnapping."



Kelly, in her bid for balanced skepticism, risks disseminating biased viewpoints that undermine U.S. foreign policy credibility, especially on a sensitive matter like Maduro's capture involving serious charges of narco-terrorism and corruption. This choice reflects a broader pattern where Kelly prioritizes far left leaning voices over credible experts, potentially misleading audiences on geopolitical events.

Below is the video clip of Megyn Kelly explaining why she platformed a far left propagandist on her show today to bash President Trump’s decision to extradite Nicolás Maduro to America.

