Unknownly, many large influencers and alternative media have platformed Whitney Webb over the last five years or so. Influencers and large platforms should perform their due diligence before featuring guests; especially when bringing on experts discussing highly controversial topics. Whitney Webb has been featured on large podcasters, multiple times, including Glenn Beck and PBD podcast.

MintPress News (often stylized as Mint Press News) is an independent, Minnesota-based online media outlet founded in 2012 by Mnar Muhawesh Adley, who serves as its editor-in-chief. It positions itself as a watchdog journalism organization focused on investigative reporting, particularly on U.S. foreign policy, intelligence agencies, corporate power, and global conflicts, with a left-leaning, anti-imperialist perspective. The outlet has published work by various journalists, including Whitney Webb.

Alleged Foreign Ties of MintPress News

MintPress News was founded by Mnar Muhawesh Adley (née Mnar Muhawesh), a Palestinian-American journalist and activist. She serves as the organization's CEO, editor-in-chief, and director. Muhawesh is also the president and director of Behind the Headlines, a non-profit media organization associated with MintPress that produces video content and podcasts.

Adley is a broadcast journalism graduate from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, where she began her career as an intern at a local television station before transitioning to independent media.

Ownership

MintPress News operates as a for-profit company, with Adley as the primary owner and controlling figure. It is structured as an independent entity without publicly disclosed corporate parents or major investors. Funding is described as coming from reader donations, sponsorships, grants, advertising, and syndication, though details on specific ownership stakes or shareholders are not transparently available in public records or the organization's own disclosures.

While the MintPress site does indeed list 20 writers and a mission statement, there is nothing there that speaks to where the money is coming from, as reported by MinnPost in 2015. "But from the start there was a clear focus on Israel and ways that “American imperialism” was abetting the humiliation and slaughter of innocent Arabs," Brian Lambert journalist with MinnPost.

MintPress has been accused by critics of having financial and ideological ties to foreign governments, particularly Iran, Russia, and the Syrian government under Bashar al-Assad. These claims often stem from analyses of its funding, content, and associations.

A 2024 article in The Jerusalem Post highlighted MintPress as part of "far-left media" outlets allegedly backed by Russia, Iran, and Assad. It cited U.S. tax records showing that MintPress received $87,000 in cash grants between 2017 and 2021 from the Institute for the Study of War and Peace (a U.S.-based nonprofit with reported ties to Iranian interests), and noted similar grants to other outlets. The piece framed this as part of a network spreading anti-Israel narratives.

Earlier, a 2015 MinnPost investigation into MintPress's "mystery" origins quoted Muhawesh stating that funding comes from "donations, sponsorships, grants and ad revenue." MintPress's reporting often aligns with the interests of U.S. adversaries. For instance, it has published extensively on topics like U.S. interventions in Syria, Iran, and Russia, sometimes echoing narratives favorable to those governments.

A 2023 Medium post detailed a case where a former MintPress journalist, Grayson Lauffenburger, was accused in U.S. court of spray-painting swastikas on a synagogue to discredit Ukraine, with the piece linking MintPress to Iranian and Russian propaganda networks. MintPress has not publicly confirmed any direct foreign government funding and portrays itself as grassroots-funded. ProleWiki, a left-leaning encyclopedia, describes it simply as a "Statesian [U.S.] online news website" without mentioning foreign ties.

Whitney Webb's Association with MintPress News

Whitney Webb is an investigative journalist known for her work on intelligence networks, financial crimes, and elite power structures, including extensive reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, Big Tech, and global surveillance. Webb served as a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for MintPress from 2017 to 2020. During this time, she authored numerous articles, including a high-profile series on Epstein's ties to intelligence agencies, Mossad, and figures like Roy Cohn.

Her MintPress bio highlights her as a professional writer and researcher since 2016, and she contributed to topics like CIA-linked operations and corporate influence. After leaving MintPress, Webb founded Unlimited Hangout, an independent platform, and has written books like "One Nation Under Blackmail" (2022), expanding on her Epstein research. She now appears on podcasts and YouTube, discussing topics like Peter Thiel's Palantir and its CIA/Mossad connections.

The Real News Network described her in 2020 as a Chile-based journalist writing for MintPress.

Webb has not publicly addressed these criticisms in detail but continues to be cited across alternative media. Overall, the foreign ties allegations against MintPress appear to indirectly taint perceptions of Webb's early career.