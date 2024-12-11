New York Times Finally Admitts Primary Cause of "Staggering" Migrant Numbers; Biggest Failure Under The Biden Administration |

The New York Times finally highlights the influx of immigrants under the Biden administration surpasses all previous records. They also admit in United States that 60 percent are illegal. The surge of migrants under the Biden administration may go down in history as the biggest influx surpassing the Peak years of the Ellis Island traffic when millions of Europeans came to the United States.