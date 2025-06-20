Eric Navarro, the Military and Strategic Affairs Director for the Middle East Forum, provided critical insights into the evolving nature of the Israel-Iran conflict during the June 19, 2025, podcast episode of the Middle East Forum’s Iran War Monitor.

Eric Navarro discusses the integration of cyber, non-kenetic, and kinetic warfare, describing the conflict as a textbook example of combined arms operations, where “all different instruments of combat power” are deployed to achieve strategic objectives. Addressing U.S. involvement, Navarro noted President Trump’s careful consideration of both physical risks to U.S. personnel and political pressures from factions within the MAGA coalition opposing regime-change wars: “The goal is to get the people to rise up and replace the regime.” On U.S. involvement, Navarro highlighted President Trump’s careful balancing of physical risks to U.S. personnel and political pressures from the MAGA coalition opposing regime-change wars.

“He’s getting significant pressure from members of the MAGA coalition that are saying no regime-change wars… I disagree with all those critics, but he has to weigh all those different political factions,” Navarro remarked. Navarro highlighted the simultaneous use of non-kinetic actions, such as hacking Iran’s state media to broadcast anti-regime messages, alongside kinetic strikes targeting military and economic infrastructure. “You’re seeing more and more indirect or non-kinetic fires… at the same time they’re striking kinetically, at the same time they’re striking economic resources,” Navarro explained, emphasizing the goal of pressuring the Iranian regime to a “culmination point” that could incite internal uprising and regime change by the Iranian people.