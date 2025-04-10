The court order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, issued on April 10, 2025, grants a stay of a preliminary injunction in the case American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education et al. v. Linda McMahon et al. (No. 25-1281). The plaintiffs, including the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, the National Center for Teacher Residencies, and the Maryland Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, sought to block the U.S. Department of Education—under Secretary Linda McMahon and President Donald J. Trump—from terminating federal funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in education.

The Fourth Circuit’s order references a Supreme Court decision on April 4, 2025, in Department of Education v. California, which stayed a nationwide injunction, and applies that precedent to pause the lower court’s injunction pending appeal. The stay, supported by Judges Quattlebaum, Thacker, and Rushing, prevents the Department of Education from being forced to reinstate the grants while the appeal is resolved, with the National Center for Learning Disabilities as an amicus supporting the plaintiffs.

The Supreme Court ruling cited in the order, Department of Education v. California, decided on April 4, 2025, addressed the contentious issue of nationwide injunctions. In this case, California and other states challenged the Department of Education’s decision to end certain DEI-related grants, arguing it violated federal law and harmed educational equity. A lower court had issued a nationwide injunction to block the policy, but the Supreme Court granted a stay, signaling skepticism about the overuse of such broad injunctions.

This ruling reflects a broader judicial debate on nationwide injunctions, which have been criticized for allowing a single district judge to halt federal policies across the country, often leading to forum shopping and limiting the percolation of legal issues through multiple circuits. The Supreme Court has not definitively ruled on the legality of nationwide injunctions but has increasingly signaled caution, as seen in Justice Thomas’s concurrence in Trump v. Hawaii (2018), where he criticized their growing use, and in the Court’s reluctance to fully endorse or ban them in cases like Flast v. Cohen (1968) and various Obama- and Trump-era disputes over policies like DACA and the census citizenship question.

The case American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education v. Linda McMahon et al. (1:25-cv-00702) began in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, filed on March 3, 2025. The plaintiffs challenged the Department of Education’s decision to terminate DEI-related education grants, arguing it violated the Administrative Procedure Act and harmed teacher training programs. On March 5, 2025, Judge Julie Rebecca Rubin held a hybrid status conference and set a preliminary injunction hearing for March 13, 2025. The defendants, represented by Molissa Heather Farber, requested a bond and cited a March 11, 2025, Executive Order as part of their defense. On March 17, 2025, Judge Rubin issued a memorandum opinion granting the preliminary injunction, ordering the Department of Education to reinstate the grants, finding that the plaintiffs demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits and irreparable harm.

The defendants filed an emergency motion for reconsideration, which was denied, leading to their appeal to the Fourth Circuit. If passed, the “No Rogue Rulings Act” (H.R. 1526) would prevent national injunctions like the one issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. This case highlights ongoing tensions over judicial power and executive authority, particularly regarding nationwide injunctions, with the Fourth Circuit’s decision aligning with recent Supreme Court guidance to limit such broad relief while legal challenges unfold.

If the Fourth Circuit rules against the injunction on appeal, the plaintiffs are almost certain to appeal to the Supreme Court, especially given the case’s implications for federal education policy and the APA. Success there is uncertain. The Supreme Court’s conservative bloc has shown deference to executive authority in recent terms, particularly on funding disputes, as seen in its handling of Department of Education v. California. However, the debate over nationwide injunctions remains unresolved—Justices Thomas and Gorsuch have criticized them, while others like Kagan (who dissented on April 4) defend targeted relief. If the Fourth Circuit fully upholds the Department’s actions, the Supreme Court might take the case to clarify APA standards or injunction scope, but a ruling favoring the plaintiffs would require swaying at least one conservative justice (e.g., Roberts, who dissented in the California case) with a robust harm argument.

In the short term, the most likely outcome is that the Fourth Circuit will uphold the stay and, on appeal, either reverse or significantly limit Rubin’s injunction, aligning with the Supreme Court’s cautious stance. A successful challenge by the plaintiffs seems more plausible in the long term at the Supreme Court, but only if they can frame the case as a clear APA violation with nationwide impact, navigating a judiciary increasingly wary of broad judicial overreach. For now, the grants remain terminated pending the Fourth Circuit’s final word, with momentum favoring the Department of Education as of April 10, 2025.