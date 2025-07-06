Update: Tragedy Strikes Kerr County, TX 43 Lives Lost in Devastating Flood

In a somber press conference held in Kerr County, local leaders delivered heartbreaking updates on the catastrophic flooding that has claimed 43 lives, including 28 adults and 15 children, as of 5:30 PM. Sheriff C. County addressed the rapidly evolving situation, noting that 12 adults and 5 children are still pending identification. "Information is changing rapidly and quickly," the Sheriff stated, emphasizing the ongoing efforts of hundreds of first responders engaged in search and rescue operations along the Guadalupe River.

The county has established a missing persons call center at 830-258-1111 and an email, floodrecovery@co.cur.tx.us, for reporting loved ones, urging the public to provide last known locations and identifying details to aid in the process. City Manager Dalton Rice, speaking on behalf of Mayor Herring, underscored the marathon nature of the recovery effort, urging first responders and residents to prioritize self-care amidst the grueling operations.

Since 6 AM, teams have cleared a 100-meter distance on either side of the Guadalupe River, from one mile north of Camp Mystic through Hunt and Ingram, with operations continuing within Kerrville. The city’s water supply faces challenges, with leaks isolated and a projected four-week reliance on well water due to contaminants like debris, chemicals, and gasoline in the river. Rice emphasized collaboration with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to address these issues swiftly.

The flooding, described as worse than the 1987 disaster, caught the community off guard, rising over 20-30 feet in less than two hours on a holiday morning. Sheriff recounted the unprecedented speed of the disaster, noting that even at 4 PM, there were no signs of the river rising, yet by 5:20 PM, escape routes were nearly impassable. The convergence of water from the North and South Forks, fueled by rainfall nearly double the predicted amount, overwhelmed the region, hitting 100-year flood levels.

Chief Nim Kidd highlighted the storm’s vast impact, stretching from San Angelo to Waco, making predictions nearly impossible. Utility restoration remains a challenge, with KPub reporting 600 customers without power, primarily west of Ingram and south of Highway 39 along the South Fork of Hunt. Extensive damage, including 40 downed power poles and widespread debris, complicates efforts, with multi-day outages expected. Residents are encouraged to report outages to KPub’s line at 855-959-2496.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff assured the public that resources from local, state, and federal agencies, bolstered by the governor’s commitment, are sufficient to sustain operations for days. The county is focused on life safety, prioritizing search and rescue over structural assessments, though structural teams are marking searched areas to ensure safety.

Addressing the grief and frustration of parents, particularly those whose children were at camps along the river, officials acknowledged the tragedy’s weight. With 27 known missing, primarily camp children, and an unknown number of additional campers and visitors unaccounted for, the Sheriff vowed to continue the search until every person is found.

The rapid onset of the flood left little time for evacuation warnings, a point of contention for grieving families. “This was a massive tragedy, hands down,” the Sheriff said, noting the difficulty of balancing frequent warnings with the risk of desensitizing the public.

The community is urged to assist locally by clearing minor debris but to avoid major hazard zones. Camps along the river are increasingly self-sustaining, with some managing their own resources to reduce strain on responders. Kerr County leaders pledged to provide updates at 10 AM and 3 PM the following day, reflecting their commitment to transparency and relentless pursuit of recovery. As the region grapples with this historic loss, the focus remains on finding the missing and supporting a shattered community.