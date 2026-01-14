Victor Davis Hanson, the renowned historian, author, and Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, underwent major surgery shortly before Christmas to remove a portion of his lung affected by cancer.



The procedure, described as successful in targeting the cancerous growth, took place at Stanford Medical Center, where Hanson is currently recovering amid significant post-operative challenges.



Co-host Jack Fowler of the podcast “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words” provided an update, noting that while the surgery achieved its objective, “there were serious post-op issues,” and Hanson is receiving ongoing care and monitoring.



Fowler emphasized the widespread support Hanson has received, stating that he is “deeply appreciative” of the “millions of people [who] were praying for Victor” and the numerous priests offering masses on his behalf. Hanson, who has been sidelined from his regular audio and video appearances, is expected to return to his platform soon, while his recovery continues to progress steadily.

