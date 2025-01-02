The unthinkable happened around around 3:15 a.m. local time today, while many were celebrating New Year’s Eve on Bourbon Street, in New Orleans, when a terrorist unleashed what can only be described as a terrorist copy cat incident similar to the Germany Christmas Market massacre.

Kimberly and Michael Stricklin were about 20 yards from impact. We don't know how he managed to get so much speed. He hit a pedicab and the bodies just flew in the air and landed. There were people and cars everywhere. Debris, crunching metal, screams and bodies were just everywhere. We are just in shock and disbelief. She is very sad and will never forget it.

"I really don't know other than a deep saddness and anger. I just don't understand how such evil could exist."

He missed the pedicab driver, angled and hit the passengers in the one pedicab and those bodies just wnet flying. Strangers were trying to get help. One girl was standing over a body just crying. The police and a SWAT team came almost immediately. To know that his intent was to cause such destruction and kill people, it's just sickening.

CBS News reports the terrorist Shamus-Din Jabbar “intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said.”

A black ISIS flag was flying from the truck's rear bumper, and the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

Finally, as America comes to terms of the heightened terrorist threat in America and the carnage from today, I leave a Bible verse for comfort.

Psalm 46:1 says, "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble".