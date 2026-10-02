I truly believe if a person focuses their work on what supports the Good Book, God will provide in the end.



Below is an outline of my recent activities and plans for October shows; all scheduled guests are leaders in their field.



Currently I have scheduled nationally recognized constitutionally committed faith based American leaders and organizations to help me educate the public on the importance of voting this election cycle.



Great guests are scheduled soon including an organization that writes policy for the Trump administration.



Another guest has a national conservative website and video presence.



A third is a professor that works at a college that is right in the belly of the beast of anti-Israel sentiment.



Please be sure to subscribe, like, comment and share my YouTube channel.



My last guest was Trevor Loudon which produced a two part episode titled Threat of DSA and Communism, History, Players, Across America!



You can find the two part series below:

Please be sure to follow @TrevorLoudon1 on all socials. He has been a very busy man traveling the country focusing on the midterms as well.



At this juncture and until the midterm results are locked into the history books, my focus is to educate all audiences on how we can win this fight against evil in November.



Several weeks ago I got a call out of the blue to attend a private conference of leaders, experts and advocates. The conference focused on how to mobilize the voting base for the upcoming midterm cycle.



Subsequently I went to the private leadership conference and walked away with a slew of information and great new contacts who are on the national stage for the fight to take back America.

I have spent approximately $10,000 dollars of my own money on my studio build out. It has been fits and starts because of health issues over the last year but I am on the mend and ready to soar.



Again I paid for this particular opportunity out of my own pocket including hotel, travel etc. If you wish to support my mission, please consider becoming a subscriber to my X account. It is only $3.00 a month. Or you can buymeacoffee on my account.

Do not miss an episode. Please consider subscribing to my Substack and share my newsletter and YouTube channel.



I truly believe if a person focuses their life work on what supports the Good Book, God will provide in the end.



My motto “Build it and they will come”.



Have a great day all.



In faith and freedom,



Andrea Shaffer

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