In last night’s episode of Apostate Radio, cultural critic James Lindsay dissected the seismic shift in American politics that propelled Donald Trump to victory in every swing state during the 2024 election.

“All of a sudden we have a movement appear out of thin air, get amplified by all these shady actors, put on every effing podcast… Don’t tell me this isn’t an operation.” ~ James Lindsay



Lindsay attributed Trump’s triumph not merely to Republican enthusiasm, but to a profound disillusionment among Democratic voters. “He wins every freaking swing state,” Lindsay observed. “Why? Because about four to five million Democrats decided that whatever the Democratic Party is doing is bad enough to where they’re not going to vote for it again.” This abstention, he argued, stemmed from the Democrats’ unyielding embrace of polarizing social issues, particularly transgender rights, which have become an electoral anchor dragging the party underwater.



Lindsay highlighted stark polling data to illustrate the Democrats’ vulnerability. Citing a recent poll by Scott Rasmussen, he noted that support for transgender policies hovers at a mere 17%, with 83% of the population opposing them, a ratio he dubbed “17/83.” “The trans issue is sinking the out of the Democrats because they’re completely wedded to it,” Lindsay explained. “And it’s going to take them to the bottom of the sea.”



In contrast, he pointed out, the Republican platform had historically avoided such “millstones”, extreme positions, that alienate the broader electorate. That is, until the emergence of what Lindsay terms the “woke right,” a fringe movement intent on mirroring the left’s most repugnant excesses to tarnish the entire conservative coalition.



Central to Lindsay’s critique is Nick Fuentes, the far-right provocateur whose inflammatory rhetoric has been thrust into the spotlight is a foreign hybrid warfare operation. Fuentes’ antisemitic commentary fares even worse in public opinion, with 95% opposition—a “5/95” rating that renders him toxic. “You can’t [have] a 5/95 guy as the face of the Republican party,” Lindsay asserted, questioning the sudden social ascent of Fuentes across podcasts and mainstream media. “Don’t tell me this isn’t an operation,” he charged. “And don’t tell me his point isn’t to make sure that the Trump coalition can’t continue after he is out of office.”



For Lindsay, the “woke right” serves a deliberate purpose: to render the right “just as stinky, just as bad, just as scary as the left,” ensuring that any post-Trump conservative resurgence is potentially doomed.



Bolstering Lindsay’s suspicions of orchestration is a forensic analysis released by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), as detailed in a comprehensive thread by data analyst DataRepublican.



The report, titled “America Last: How Fuentes’s Coordinated Raids and Foreign Fake Speech Networks Inflate His Influence,” unveils a web of synthetic amplification that propelled Fuentes’ visibility far beyond organic reach.



NCRI’s investigation revealed that Fuentes’ posts often garnered more early retweets than those from major figures, despite vastly smaller followings. Normalizing for audience size, the disparity was glaring: in the first 30 minutes of key posts, Fuentes dominated velocity charts in patterns “unusually fast, unusually concentrated, and unusually foreign,” hallmarks of coordinated manipulation networks rather than grassroots participation.



The analysis exposed a cadre of anonymous, single-purpose “Groyper” accounts; 92% lacking profiles, photos, or locations, that accounted for 61% of initial retweets, repeatedly boosting Fuentes across multiple threads in violation of platform anti-spam rules.



Even more damning were the foreign engagement clusters from nations like India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Indonesia, regions notorious for low-cost bot farms with no natural affinity for Fuentes’ America First isolationism.



NCRI documented Fuentes actively directing these “raids” via real-time commands in private chats, alongside allegations of inflated streaming metrics.



As mainstream media coverage of Fuentes surged in late 2025, the report linked this to algorithmic elevation of manipulated content. This manufactured ascent aligns eerily with Lindsay’s thesis, suggesting a deliberate effort to embed extremism within Trump’s orbit and fracture its longevity.



As the Trump coalition prepares for a successor once Trump leaves office, the “woke” influencers are aiming to dismantle the conservative coalition. Lindsay’s warnings and NCRI’s data underscores a broader battle: not just against left-wing overreach, but against internal saboteurs engineering division.



If the “woke right” succeeds in defining conservatism through figures like Fuentes, Trump’s hard-won coalition risks dissolution, leaving the field wide open for renewed Democratic dominance.



Can the right outflank the foreign influence hybrid warfare saboteurs?

