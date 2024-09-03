One international company is Morgan Global Strategies Qatar where the FARA filing shows how this company interacts with top policy makers in our government including the executive branch, legislative branch and the messaging that is printed by the largest media publishers. But first, it’s important to highlight that Qatari is largely run by leaders of terrorist organizations.

‎”The Qatari society is infiltrated by the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas leaders.”

Morgan Global Strategies Qatar FARA Filing Period Ending 04/30/2024

Morgan Global Strategies (MGS) provided strategic counsel and government relations services to the State of Qatar to support its diplomatic activities in the U.S., including advancement of bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the U.S. government. MGS activities on behalf of the foreign principal include communications with Members of Congress and Congressional staff and with other individuals including Executive Branch Offices, media and organizations involved with governmental and public policy matters.

‎Areas of discussion include Qatar's domestic and foreign policy positions, likelihood of Senate appropriations language and defense funding, and the Qatari constructive role in the Gaza conflict. Other discussions focused on Qatari role in the middle east peace talks, role in securing hostages and hostage release negotiations.

Side Discussion: The Muslim Brotherhood ideology and Hamas is committed to the destruction of the State of Israel and the murder of Jewish people around the world, including the United States, Canada, Europe and beyond and is intertwined within the Qatari infrastructure and civil society as reported by ISGAP investigative report including $4.7 billion investment in our universities.

MGG Communications Regarding Qatari Gaza Conflict and Hostage Negotiations

MGS had Executive Branch communications with Paul Kruchoski (Director, Office of Policy, Planning, and Resources, U.S. Department of State), Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar (Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State), Dr. Lester Martinez Lopez (Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Department of Defense), Lieutenant Colonel Wesley Spurlock (Department of Defense), Ben Peterson (Defense Appropriations & Foreign Policy Director, Representative Betty McCollum).

MGS had communications with representatives on Qatar's role on the Gaza conflict with Representative Jerry Nadler, Representative Ilhan Omar, Representative Rashida Tlaib, Essam Attia (Policy Advisor, Sen. Bernie Sanders), Alejandra Escobar Serrano (Scheduler, Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez) and countless others.

MGS Communications Bangladesh U.S. Policy

MGS provided counsel to the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh (through Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP) on matters related to strategic communications and government relations services. MGS provided activities on behalf of the Foreign Principal including communications with Members of Congress and Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, and with other individuals and organizations involved in governmental and public policy.

MGS provided strategic counsel and government relations services to Timbergreen LLC to advance the Foreign Principal's goal to further the interests of Bangladesh with respect to diplomatic issues, economic trade, and bilateral political ties. MGS activities on behalf of the Foreign Principal include communications with Members of Congress and Congressional staff, Executive branch officials, and with other individuals and organizations involved with governmental and public policy.

MGS Communications Ukraine U.S. Foreign Policy

MGS provides counsel to the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine on matters related to the long-term security of the people of Ukraine. Registrant activities on behalf of the Foreign Principal include communications with Members of Congress and Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, the media, and other individuals and organizations involved in governmental or public policy.

MGS had media journalist communications regarding Ukraine Department of Defense funding with Josh Rogin (Foreign policy and national security columnist, Washington Post), Shane Harris (Intelligence and national security reporter, Washington Post), Josh Dawsey (Political investigations and enterprise reporter, Washington Post).

Formations of Moran Global Strategies

Former Rep. Jim Moran (D-Va.) launched the lobbying firm, Moran Global Strategies. Moran, who served 24 years in Congress before retiring in 2015, co-founded the New Democrat Coalition and was a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee.

In April 2023, Moran Global Strategies was created as an entity and agreed to provide government relations and advocacy services to Qatar’s DC embassy which requires the firm to file FARA registration and Department of DOJ reporting requirements. The firm is headed by former Congressman Jim Moran, who stepped down in 2014 after serving 12 terms in office. Congressman Jim Moran was a member of the Foreign Affairs, Appropriations, Banking, Government Reform and Oversight committees.

In 2014, Jim Moran announced he would not seek re-election, subsequently Michelle and Barack Obama issued a glowing statement on Mr. Moran "Michelle and I thank Congressman Moran for his service, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future."

‎MGS initially acquired a one-year pact with Qatar that went into effect on April 1. 2023, with a monthly retainer fee of $80K, of which $35K will be subcontracted to the Holland & Knight law firm to retain the services of former Congressmen Tom Davis (R-VA) and Tom Reynolds (R-NY).

The September-October 2007 issue of Tikkun magazine ran the following excerpt of an interview with Rep. Jim Moran (D-VA) conducted earlier in May 2007, by editor Rabbi Michael Lerner: The excerpt prompted a September 19th letter to Moran by the National Jewish Democratic Council (representing sixteen of the thirty Jewish members of the House of Representatives), calling Moran's statements "irresponsible," with "absolutely no basis in fact," and typical of "anti-Semitic stereotypes as some have used historically against Jews." The letter concluded by stating that as Jewish colleagues, we don't understand your hostility to AIPAC or your determination to embarrass yourself with these series of inaccurate, illogical, and inflammatory comments. But we find them deeply offensive and call on you to retract your statements.

Jim Moran recently participated on YouTube arabic podcast titled 'Jim Moran on Gaza: This is a Crime Against Humanity, This is Another Nakba!' المنظمة العربية لحقوق الإنسان في بريطانيا The Arab YouTube channel provides content defending human rights in general and Arab human rights in particular. Three weeks ago the Arab YouTube channel presented a podcast against Zionism titled 'Dr. Mark Perlmutter: War in Gaza is not Judaism versus Islam. This is Zionism versus decency!'

MGS Total Funding For Six Month Period Includes;

‎1. State of Qatar $560,000.00,

‎2. People's Republic of Bangladesh $50,000.00 and,

‎3. The Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Freedom (o/b/o the Advisory Office of the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine), funding for the sixth month report totals $62,500.00.

Washington Media Group FARA New Registration Filing

Washington Media Group reported the Foreign Principal on their FARA registration as the International Media office of the State of Qatar, specifically naming Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad Al-Than. The Washington Media Group will regularly meet with the International Media office to provide reporting and communications support relating to their media strategy. This will include providing drafts and editing of written materials including media statements and op eds.

Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad Al-Thani sits on the Board of Directors of Al Jazeera Media Corporation in addition to the leadership of the Qatar Media Corporation.

Al Jazeera actively promotes Islamic terrorism worldwide, including by backing Hamas, and inciting violence. The list of Al Jazeera “journalists” in Gaza who are supporting terrorism is only growing. Senator Mark Rubio stated in a past press release "According to reports, three of the hostages rescued by Israeli Defense Forces after 246 days in captivity in Gaza, were held captive by Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist, Abdallah Aljamal, and his extended family. While Al Jazeera denies any knowledge of Aljamal, he is listed on the company’s English language website as “a Gaza-based reporter and photojournalist” who “often reports from the ongoing ‘March of Return’ protests at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.” Aljamal was also a contributor to the Palestine Chronicle, an English language pro-Hamas outlet led by ex-Al Jazeera official Ramzi Baroud.'

