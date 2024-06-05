Andrea’s Newsletter

Andrea’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Margaret Aranda's avatar
Dr Margaret Aranda
Jun 5

A stunning development on medical censorship by medical boards and medical associations! This means that after this is upheld, people/politicians like Gov. Newsom cannot pass bills like AB 2098, the "disinformation" bill.

Will it stop the WHO/UN/WEF from censoring THE TRUTH? I hope it stops doctors from being MURDERERS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Andrea Shaffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture