Two Upcoming Expert Guests Scheduled

Two new special guests will be joining my show in the coming days to discuss current events that will definitely interest my audience.



My next guest is an international Communist-Jihad expert that will be discussing the current communist takeover of our cities and streets.



My other guest scheduled is a former special operations retired military person. He will be discussing the U.S. military movement in the Middle East, what might transpire, and the future impact on Iran, Israel, and American national security.



Don't miss an episode. Make sure to subscribe, turn on notification bell, like, comment and share.



Make sure to watch my latest episode with Georgia resident David Cross, an election integrity expert that works tirelessly to sway elected officials to upgrade election procedures; ensuring future elections are safe and secure in his home state, and beyond.

Stacey Abrams Happy Face Organization

In a clip from Episode 4 of The Andrea Shaffer Show, Georgia election integrity advocate David Cross alleges that Fulton County continued in 2022 to outsource poll worker staffing to a company called Happy Feet, which he claims is partially owned by Stacey Abrams and involves other prominent Democrats.

According to Cross, this arrangement enables the county to provide its own preferred personnel instead of recruiting openly from the general public. He highlights a suspicious process in which Fulton County posted a poll worker recruitment ad or registration site but removed it after only three days, claiming all positions were filled—what he describes as a “miracle.”

By comparison, other counties, such as Gwinnett County where Cross lives, continued seeking workers right up until close to election day; Cross recounts his own 2020 experience of being quickly accepted as a poll manager with training beginning the next day. He argues that Fulton County’s selective approach—staffing roles with favored individuals who have allegedly been “educated on proper procedure”—undermines transparency, fosters favoritism, and contributes to the county’s repeated procedural irregularities and violations in handling elections.