Tucker Carlson’s recent War Room appearance, amplifying economist Jeffrey Sachs, risks fracturing the America First movement and weakening U.S. global dominance. Carlson’s claim that a U.S. war with Iran over Israel would be catastrophic ignores the dire consequences of allowing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to expand unchecked. Iran’s nuclear ambitions and proxy warfare threaten U.S. allies and global stability, and failing to counter this could embolden adversaries like Russia and China, eroding American leadership. Sachs’ ties to adversarial regimes, exposed through Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings, suggest his narratives may serve foreign agendas, undermining U.S. resolve.

FARA filings connect Sachs to Ghebi LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based entity distributing content for Russia’s state-run Rossiya Segodnya, which operates Sputnik. A May 2024 filing cites Sachs lauding Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as a “remarkable, smart, and capable diplomat” in a Carlson interview, despite Lavrov’s role in Russia’s Ukraine invasion, which triggered U.S., UK, EU, and Canadian sanctions. A November 2023 filing quotes Sachs on Sputnik, highlighting a U.S. generational divide over Israel, potentially fueling anti-Israel sentiment to align with Russian goals. These links indicate Sachs’ commentary may advance Kremlin propaganda, sowing discord in the West.

Sachs’ frequent appearances on China Global Television Network (CGTN), run by the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda arm, further undermine his credibility. On March 23, 2025, he told CGTN, “China is not an enemy. China is just a success story,” downplaying U.S.-China rivalry in line with Beijing’s narrative. Combined with his Russian ties, and potential alignment with Iranian interests, Sachs’ platform raises alarms about his motives. His arguments, echoed by Carlson, risk misguiding U.S. policy by prioritizing foreign agendas over American interests.

Carlson’s isolationist rhetoric, bolstered by Sachs, dismisses the strategic imperative of curbing Iran’s influence. Iran’s support for Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other proxies, alongside its nuclear pursuits, endangers U.S. allies like Israel and global trade routes. Unchecked, Iran’s rise could weaken U.S. credibility, embolden authoritarian regimes, and destabilize the Middle East, threatening America’s global authority. Sachs’ foreign affiliations, as FARA filings reveal, suggest he may be a conduit for adversarial propaganda, dividing America First supporters and jeopardizing U.S. strength. Video below is Sachs on a recent podcast with Tucker Carlson stating Iran just wants to be left alone. Unfortunately, for the entire planet, last nights strategic attack on critical Iranian infrastructure is the official start of a hot war. Many people, including myself, voted for Donald Trump on the basis that he was going to be a “peace” president by ending the Russia Ukraine conflict and not getting the US involved in pointless regime change wars. It’s highly unlikely that Donald Trump was unaware that Israel was going to be attacking.

Growing Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) Stockpile:

The IAEA has repeatedly expressed "serious concern" regarding Iran's production and accumulation of uranium enriched up to 60% purity, far beyond the levels allowed by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This stockpile is sufficient to potentially make nine nuclear bombs if further enriched to weapons-grade (90%).

Iran continues to obstruct IAEA efforts to resolve outstanding safeguards issues, particularly regarding the presence of man-made uranium particles at undeclared sites. This lack of cooperation prevents the IAEA from providing assurance that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.

The IAEA assesses that three specific locations (Lavisan-Shian, Marivan, and Varamin), and potentially others, were part of an undeclared structured nuclear program carried out by Iran until the early 2000s. This suggests a past effort towards developing nuclear weapons, although Iran denies this.

Iran's refusal to provide key information about the construction of new nuclear facilities and its decision to cease implementation of the Additional Protocol significantly hamper the IAEA's ability to monitor the program effectively.

The recent attack on Iran's nuclear facilities underscores the danger of Iran’s aspirations, which could have serious implications for safety, security, and safeguards. The IAEA emphasizes the need for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the region.

Tucker Carlson’s embrace of Jeffrey Sachs to oppose U.S. action against Iran’s IRGC endangers America’s global dominance and splits the America First movement. Sachs’ ties to Russian and Chinese state media, exposed by FARA filings, reveal a web of foreign influence peddling that undermines U.S. interests. Allowing Iran’s power to grow unchecked threatens allies, emboldens rivals, and risks America’s leadership. The U.S. must reject divisive propaganda and act decisively to secure its strategic future.