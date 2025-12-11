In a recent monologue, Tucker Carlson painted a strikingly favorable picture of Qatar while dismissing Israel as a resource-poor, culturally decadent nation that burdens the United States. He claimed, “Israel has no natural resources,” mocked Tel Aviv as “the world capital for drag queen story hours,” and argued that Qatar is a “socially conservative society” with values “very similar… to a lot of Trump voters.”



Carlson further suggested that Qatar’s massive investments in America are harmless and that fears of Qatari cultural takeover are absurd, stating, “If Qatar was really in charge of our culture, it wouldn’t look like this at all.” The reality is dramatically different.



Far from having “no natural resources,” Israel has transformed limited assets into strategic strengths: it is energy-independent thanks to major offshore natural gas fields (Leviathan, Tamar), ranks among the world’s top producers of potash and bromine from the Dead Sea, and leads global agricultural innovation despite arid conditions.



Meanwhile, Qatar’s wealth comes almost entirely from the world’s third-largest natural gas reserves; a fact Carlson conveniently omits when praising its “enthusiastic” U.S. investments. Those investments, however, are not benign.



Since 2007, Qatar has funneled over $6.25 billion—largely unreported into American universities, making it the largest foreign donor to U.S. higher education. This money has been repeatedly linked to the spread of antisemitic incidents, anti-Israel propaganda, and the empowerment of pro-Hamas student groups on campuses from Harvard to UCLA.



Qatar also hosts Hamas leadership, funds Al Jazeera (a frequent amplifier of anti-Western and anti-Israel narratives), and has provided a safe haven for Taliban officials.



Carlson’s portrayal of Qatar as a bastion of social conservatism also collapses under scrutiny. While Qatar lacks pride parades, same-sex activity remains punishable by up to seven years in prison, and the regime offers zero legal protections for LGBTQ individuals. Women may drive and often forgo full veiling, but they still operate under a male guardianship system requiring permission to marry, travel abroad before age 25, study on government scholarships, or access certain reproductive healthcare. In the 2024 Global Gender Gap Report, Israel ranked 65th worldwide and first in the Middle East; Qatar ranked 116th with no women in its advisory council.



In contrast, Israel remains the only country in the Middle East where LGBTQ citizens enjoy full legal equality, and same-sex marriages performed abroad are recognized.



Israel also shares concrete, measurable benefits with the United States: groundbreaking intelligence cooperation that has thwarted terror attacks on American soil, joint missile-defense systems like Iron Dome and David’s Sling, cybersecurity technologies protecting U.S. infrastructure, and medical and agricultural innovations that save lives and boost food security worldwide.



Qatar, by comparison, uses its gas wealth and lavish lobbying; over $250 million in the U.S. since 2016 to buy influence, whitewash its support for extremist groups, and shape American elite opinion in its favor.



Carlson’s suggestion that Qatari values would make America more traditional ignores the authoritarian reality behind Doha’s polished PR campaign.





The choice between a democratic ally that shares American interests and values, and a gas-rich autocracy that funds Hamas while buying academic and media influence, is a no brainer.