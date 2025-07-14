What Tucker Carlson’s father-in-law failed to report underage sexual abuses while a Reverend?

The Episcopal Rev. George E. Andrews is accused of failing to report sexual abuse by a teacher to authorities when he led the school in the 1980s. He now runs a consulting firm that places chaplains at Episcopal and other schools. His son-in-law is the former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, and his daughter sits on the St. George's board, per News Jersey Herald.

The Rev. George E. Andrews, a former headmaster at St. George's School in Rhode Island, is accused of failing to report sexual abuse by a teacher to authorities in the 1980s. He served as headmaster from 1984 to 1988. Reports indicate that Andrews fired a choirmaster due to inappropriate sexual contact with a student but did not report the abuse to authorities, acting on the advice of a school lawyer.

White, 75, is one of several former St. George's School employees accused of sexual abuse and misconduct involving dozens of children between the 1970s and 2004. An independent investigation found White abused children at the Middletown boarding school in the 1970s before being fired, a 2016 KSL news report said.

White also worked at Chatham Hall in Virginia and Asheville Country Day School, which later became Carolina Day School, in North Carolina. The rector at Chatham Hall said the school received no reports of abuse by White. Carolina Day's head of school said it had not received any reports of abuse but did not immediately return a message seeking comment, a KSL reporter stated.

White retired in 2006 but had been working as a Sunday-only priest at St. James Episcopal Church in Bedford, Pennsylvania, before being placed on leave, the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania said. It said it has not received any allegations of abuse against him during his time there.

From the school report and featured on an NPR podcast in 2016:

“Mr. Zane also figures in the firing the chaplain in 1974, the Rev. Dr. Howard “Howdy” White. In the school’s report he is referred to as perpetrator #2: Employee Perpetrator #2 was employed at St. George’s until 1974, when he abruptly left the School after a report to the School of his inappropriate conduct with a male student.

The investigation learned that this former employee reportedly had inappropriate and potentially sexual contact with at least three male students, including sharing a bed and trying to touch students in bed.”

An independent investigation concluded that this action, or inaction, did not appear to violate Rhode Island's reporting laws at that time. However, Andrews was reportedly aware that a positive job recommendation was given to the choirmaster for a position at another school.

The Diocese of Southeast Florida initiated an investigation into Andrews following news of widespread abuse at St. George's. His lawyer states that Andrews relied on legal advice and was unaware of the extent of the abuse at the time, according to AP News. However, lawyers representing victims argue that Andrews, as an Episcopal minister, had a moral obligation to report the abuse, notes the Lakeland Ledger. Andrews has expressed regret, stating that looking back at his comments regarding the choirmaster's departure makes him ill.

Andrews currently runs a consulting firm that places chaplains in schools.